FLORIDA STATE — The Seminoles have concluded their second week of fall camp and are gearing up for their first scrimmage that’ll take place tomorrow.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following today’s practice and talked about a consistency he wanted to see with the team, whether they’re in pads, in the locker room, or in the weight room, and running backs coach David Johnson was quick to back him up following practice this morning.

“We’ve been preaching every day about ball security — that’s one of the biggest things we try to be consistent every day about. I think they’ve really been improving on their (pass) protection, trying to keep the quarterback upright, I think that’s one of the biggest things we have to improve with the guys we have back there.”

The running back room seems to be one of the Noles biggest strengths, with a flurry of different weapons to choose from. Oregon transfer Trey Benson and veteran RB Treshaun Ward have been highlighted as the feature backs, but every player in the room seems to be improving day by day and should be ready whenever their name is called.

You can hear Johnson’s full interview below: