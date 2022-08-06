Head coach Mike Norvell takeaways, thoughts from first scrimmage

Tallahassee, FL — After a little over a week of practice, the Florida State Seminoles held their first scrimmage of fall camp inside Doak Campbell on Saturday night. There have been some highs and lows (mostly highs) regarding practice and head coach Mike Norvell was pleased by tonight's effort from the team. He mentioned the improvement from guys like receiver Deuce Spann and linebacker Tatum Bethune, also the grit and grind from all of the players heading into week two.

“I thought tonight was a good first scrimmage. We got in a little over a hundred plays. We got some live special teams work which is something we wanted to be able to introduce more with our return game, we wanted to push those. I thought there was some really good work that was shown there.”

“It was a good back and forth — I thought our first defense really flew around to the ball, made some great plays. I thought it was a good balance.”

On Deuce Spann and other receivers

“You know, I mean there were some really good catches. I know Mycah Pittman had a really good catch. Pokey had a couple of great plays, a couple of third-down big catches, explosives down the field — each of them had their moments.”

“I like that group. I think it's the potential and the way they’ve been showing up at practice, it continued in the investment in the fundamentals in technique.”

“It's good to see that whole group continue to emerge.”

On quarterback AJ Duffy

“I'd say the first couple of plays were not the best; had an early pick, a decision that you’d like him to continue on with the progression. What I loved about today and one of the things we challenge him [with] is that he’s had so much growth throughout spring ball and fall camp, even though he didn't start well, it’s that he responded.”

On freshman defensive back Sam McCall

“Sam McCall came up with an interception tonight on one of his first plays. I’ve been teasing with Sam, ‘I’ve been waiting.’”

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: