Coordinators discuss FSU football scrimmage

FLORIDA STATE — Florida State Seminoles football took the field for its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, using the night to gauge the progress the Seminoles have made since spring camp concluded.

Through the first week of practice, an elevated level of intensity, physicality, and depth was on display — leading to an increase in quality and competition across the board.

Just throwing on full pads (as the Seminoles did for the first time on Tuesday) helps separate significant progress from incremental, going scrimmage speed helps give a benchmark on where the team stands and further begins the acclimation process as FSU ramps up to its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes on August 27.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, special teams coordinator and defense ends coach John Papuchis and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller all spoke with the media following Saturday’s scrimmage, offering takeaways, thoughts, and insight on the team’s performance.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller

Fuller was pleased with the defense’s performance for their first scrimmage and mentioned the speed in which they played but also things to improve.

“I thought our defense played fast. We missed way too many tackles but I thought [between] the communication and the volume of things we wanted to get done today we had a lot of positives.”

On linebacker Tatum Bethune

“He flashed today. his physicality on these scrimmages definitely showed up. He’s a good player. He’s mature, smart, and has a good command of things.”

“I love when he asks questions. He’s very simple in asking. You give him one word, something he can assimilate to and he’s got it. “

“I love coaching guys like that. He’s really good for us.”

Adam Fuller’s full interview can be seen below:

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins

On playing the offensive line newcomers

“It's good to have available bodies to be able to do it. It's good to have younger guys — that's the way to learn.”

“Once you out there the standard is the same. The standard doesn't change.”

“Today was their measuring stick. Some of these guys just got here. I thought today was a great measuring stick.”

Defensive ends and special teams coach John Papuchis

On going live in special teams

“I think where we are as a team, it was a necessary adjustment to make to our fall camp schedule. For the first couple of years, it was about establishing our techniques.”

On the play from defensive ends

“I thought from an assignment standpoint it was pretty clean and we played a lot of guys. We played all nine of our guys.”

“I felt comfortable repping a bunch of different guys in that first unit.”

On defensive end Dennis Briggs

“Dennis has that unique skill set with size and speed and that kind of athleticism. For us, he presents a lot of problems for opposing offenses. He is like a defensive tackle with his size.”

John Papuchis’ full interview can be seen below: