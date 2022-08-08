Interview: Mike Norvell speaks after practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.
“I thought that we started with a real sense of urgency and temp, communication all those things...as we got later in the scrimmage, those things fell off a little bit. We had some long drives, and extended sessions and I thought that was a good area for growth.”
“This week is a huge week for us — we have to take all the things we’ve learned and see them stack on each other in correction and application.”
The staff got a chance to evaluate the film and performance of the squad from the weekend, and now, the focus shifts toward building the depth chart and making sure that every player is able to highlight the strengths in their game. FSU’s first game is just three weeks away so the rotational pieces will be important to develop.
Norvell’s full interview from today is available below:
Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.
The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.
You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.
Noles News Now (NNN)
Perry Kostidakis, Brian Pellerin
Released multiple times a week, episodes recap Florida State athletics action across the board in easy-to-listen-to short consumables — perfect for your drive to work, walk to go get coffee, or ignoring people for a peaceful five minutes.
Tomahawk Nation: Basketball Podcast
Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner
One of just two Florida State basketball-focused podcasts on the market, Matt and Michael offer insight unparalleled on the beat, breaking down recruits, previewing and recapping games as well as analyzing overarching narratives and themes of the season.
Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars
David Stout, Tim Alumbaugh, Josh Pick
The only FSU recruiting-specific podcast on the beat, our recruiting expert trio analyzes recruits, signees, and prospects from the current recruiting class to the years ahead.
For all things recruiting head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.
Seminole Wrap
Brian Pellerin, Max Escarpio, Jon Marchant
A free-wheeling, all-encompassing show mainly focused on football analysis that touches on every aspect of Florida State athletics.
Noles Quality Analytics
Ben Meyerson
Live-streamed conversation, analysis, and discussion of Florida State football featuring insight from the Tomahawk Nation staff
Loading comments...