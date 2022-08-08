Interview: Mike Norvell speaks after practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.

“I thought that we started with a real sense of urgency and temp, communication all those things...as we got later in the scrimmage, those things fell off a little bit. We had some long drives, and extended sessions and I thought that was a good area for growth.”

“This week is a huge week for us — we have to take all the things we’ve learned and see them stack on each other in correction and application.”

The staff got a chance to evaluate the film and performance of the squad from the weekend, and now, the focus shifts toward building the depth chart and making sure that every player is able to highlight the strengths in their game. FSU’s first game is just three weeks away so the rotational pieces will be important to develop.

Norvell’s full interview from today is available below: