Interviews: Sam McCall reviews Saturday scrimmage, fall camp

Florida State Seminoles football was back on the practice field this morning for their third week of fall camp. The Noles played their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday, where some players cemented their names at the top of the lineup and some newcomers impressed the coaching staff enough to stir up the competition in each room.

Following Monday’s practice, defensive back Sam McCall met with the media to discuss early thoughts from practice and developments from FSU’s scrimmage on Saturday.

On showing the coaches his abilities in a live scenario.

“Saturday went good, everybody seeing that I could play. Just came down and I showed the coaches I can really come down and hit some.”

On gaining confidence from the first fall scrimmage.

“It helped me build my confidence up to let me know I can play on Saturdays with the ones. They’re showing that I can play all around, it’s just helping me build up my confidence.”

On how important his technique is at the collegiate level.

“It’s really important. I’ve played on my raw ability (in the past) so I have just been perfecting my technique watching a lot of pro guys and working on that.”

Sam McCall’s full interview can be seen below: