The Florida State Seminoles are less than 3 weeks away from taking the field on August 27th for their season opener against Duquesne.

As the anticipation builds, the Seminole Wrap crew - Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio - turned to former FSU star, two-time Super Bowl champion and CBS Sports football analyst Bryant McFadden to discuss a wide range of topics on the year ahead. He shares his experience as the winning defensive coordinator in FSU’s Garnet and Gold Spring Game.

The crew also discuss:

What should be the expectations for Florida State be this season? Is a bowl game the hope or the minimum?

What growth has he seen from Jordan Travis and what still needs to happen now that he’s the leader of this team?

Why does Bryant view the Labor Day weekend matchup against the LSU Tigers as a must-win? And what needs to happen for Florida State to earn that primetime punch?

Which players are most crucial to ensuring Florida State has a successful campaign, and

Who were his funniest and most serious teammates and which coach was the toughest on him during his time at Florida State?

Bryant also discusses his newest venture into the NIL space with Champions Collective helping nearly a dozen Florida State athletes take ownership of their brand.