Sights, sounds: FSU football practice, August 9

Florida State Seminoles football is right in the thick of the preseason camp grind, taking the field today for practice No. 11 as they prep for an August 27 season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

“This week is a huge week for us,” head coach Mike Norvell said after practice on Monday. “We’ve got to take all the things we’ve learned in the first nine and we’ve got to see them stack upon each other in correction, in application.”

“We’re going to try to create adversity, try to give them opportunities to respond and to showcase that. The opportunity is in front of us.”

Take a peek inside today’s practice with some sights and sounds from the Seminoles’ open periods: