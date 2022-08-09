Interviews: Julian Armella, Shyheim Brown, Jarrett Jackson talk after FSU football practice

Florida State Seminoles football made its way out to the Dunlap Practice Facility on Tuesday for its 11th day of practice, amping up the workload and intensity as the Seminoles march closer and closer to an August 27 matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes.

FSU held its first scrimmage of the preseason last Saturday, offering a chance for the team to gauge the progress made as a unit and for players to measure their own steps forward individually.

After practice, offensive lineman Julian Armella, defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson and defensive back Shyheim Brown met with the media to talk about their own impressions of the team so far this preseason, as well as other takeaways from what they’ve seen so far.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown

On day-by-day improvement

“It’s always room for improvement...my mindset is one day at a time, one play at a time, one percent, so I just feel like I’m getting better and better every day.”

On having a year under his belt

“I understand the defense better than I did last year. I’m not just that freshman flying around at practice — I’m in more control.”

On competition in secondary

“We all want it. We all working with each other, for each other, but at the same time it’s still a competition.”

Offensive lineman Julian Armella

On expectations of fall camp

“Walking into the camp I just wanted to make sure that I came in here grinding, the whole aspect of keeping my head down and making sure that I’m doing what the coaches want, making sure I’m learning the playbook, that’s honestly the main thing for me right now.”

On competing against a talented defensive line:

“Honestly coming in this thing as a freshman, just being able to experience going against vets like Briggs and Verse, just going against that competition every single day raises my standard...not only on the field and off the field because I’m growing a relationship with these guys...so we’re kind of just coming together as a unit, I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish this year.”

Video is via Noles247

Defensive lineman Jarrett Jackson

On takeaways from preseason so far

“Camp’s being go great, for me personally and for our segment. We’re just out here trying to get better, focusing on the little things.”

On reaching potential

“My main focus is coming in working hard and to just prove it. I feel like the sky is the limit.”

“Just repetition, just getting more comfortable, just honing in on details.”

“The biggest things I have to improve on, the little things, playing with better pad level.”