Linebackers coach Randy Shannon speaks on position group progress

For Florida State Seminoles football to be successful on defense in 2022, it’s going to take a major elevation on the part of the linebackers.

A weak point of the defense over the last few seasons, the Seminoles saw Kalen DeLoach take a major step forward in 2021 and brought in UCF transfer Tatum Bethune to infuse some talent and experience into the room.

An additional major change was the departure of linebackers coach Chris Marve to Virginia Tech, with off-field analyst (as well former Miami Hurricanes head coach and UCF/UF defensive coordinator) Randy Shannon being elevated to the position.

He’s been overseeing the linebacker room since spring, seeing the progress of it as newcomers and veterans alike work their way from comfortable in the team’s system to thriving in it.

“We’re excited about the group, excited about the direction we’re going,” he said, adding that there isn’t a set starting lineup, explaining that “everybody’s played with the 1s, everybody’s ran with the 2s, everybody’s been with the 3s. It’s about getting better, building that depth:”

After practice on Tuesday, August 9, Shannon spoke with the media to talk his takeaways from camp so far, his expectations for the linebacker room and more.

You can see his full interview below — video is courtesy of Noles247: