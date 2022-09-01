Noles News: FSU vs. LSU sold out, defensive stars standout in first game

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Florida State’s matchup against LSU this weekend is officially sold out, according to Allstate Sugar Bowl PR.
See you at the Dome!
Bleacher Report has predicted Florida State to defeat the Tigers 24-17.
CFB Picks for Week 1
Alabama 42, Utah St 17
Ohio St 28, Notre Dame 17
Georgia 38, Oregon 24
Utah 35, Florida 28
Pitt 24, West Virginia 21
Arkansas 38, Cincinnati 28
Florida St 24, LSU 17
Full list:
(via B/R’s @Morgan_Moriarty) pic.twitter.com/i6vWor3L1h
UCF transfer linebacker Tatum Bethune was all over the field in the Week 0 win against Duquesne. Bethune may be the missing piece that LB has been looking for.
.@FSUFootball LB Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) didn’t make @seniorbowl watchlist but he stood out Week 0. This kind of closing speed and run&hit style will get UCF transfer on NFL radars. FSU’s defense played w/ different urgency last week than on 2021 .#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/Gz7vu6YkCx— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 31, 2022
Former Florida State defensive back Bryant McFadden gives praise
Former Florida State defensive back Bryant McFadden gives praise
McFadden spoke with Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles on FSU’s weekend game versus LSU:
McFadden spoke with Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles on FSU's weekend game versus LSU:
We chat about:
-Picking FSU
-A sophomore leap
-The almost shutout vs Duquesne
-Expectations for LSU
Watch the full episode here
FSU offensive lineman continues to represent the Noles with high-class:
Seminole Scholar Spotlight: @GibbonsDillan #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/1tS9rUyoIn— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 31, 2022
Former Florida State and UCF quarterback will join the Knights broadcast team this season as an analyst.
Former Florida State and UCF quarterback will join the Knights broadcast team this season as an analyst.
All Sports
Former Florida State star Emily Madril has officially signed with BK Hacken in Sweden, after winning a title with the Seminoles last season.
Congrats to Emily on signing with BK Häcken in Sweden! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uXxf4yX2dh— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 31, 2022
The Noles are currently 1-0-2 on the season. A program that’s fresh off a national championship underwent major changes in the offseason and they’re looking to get back into rhythm as the team reps increase.
Getting better each week
Getting better each week#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/4D1XDu1FnO
The Seminoles volleyball team played their first game at Tully Gym last night. They’re fresh off a tournament trip to Cincinnati, Ohio.
Tully Gym
⏰6PM
ACCNX
Tully Gym
⏰6PM
ACCNX
#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HLSrrdrK7g
The Noles advance to 3-1 on the season after a backyard brawl against FAMU.
NOLES WIN‼️‼️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/e8lbTB33ak— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) August 31, 2022
FSU’s beach volleyball team is officially back on campus, as they prepare for another successful season.
Welcome back Noles!!— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) August 31, 2022
We had a busy first week back on campus
Fear the Spear Games, New Nole Orientation, and First Day of School #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/akzorPwRhH
