Noles News: FSU vs. LSU sold out, defensive stars standout in first game

3 days till kickoff.

By maxescarpio
Getty Images

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Florida State’s matchup against LSU this weekend is officially sold out, according to Allstate Sugar Bowl PR.

Bleacher Report has predicted Florida State to defeat the Tigers 24-17.

UCF transfer linebacker Tatum Bethune was all over the field in the Week 0 win against Duquesne. Bethune may be the missing piece that LB has been looking for.

Former Florida State defensive back Bryant McFadden gives praise

McFadden spoke with Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles on FSU’s weekend game versus LSU:

FSU offensive lineman continues to represent the Noles with high-class:

Former Florida State and UCF quarterback will join the Knights broadcast team this season as an analyst.

Former Florida State star Emily Madril has officially signed with BK Hacken in Sweden, after winning a title with the Seminoles last season.

The Noles are currently 1-0-2 on the season. A program that’s fresh off a national championship underwent major changes in the offseason and they’re looking to get back into rhythm as the team reps increase.

The Seminoles volleyball team played their first game at Tully Gym last night. They’re fresh off a tournament trip to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Noles advance to 3-1 on the season after a backyard brawl against FAMU.

FSU’s beach volleyball team is officially back on campus, as they prepare for another successful season.

