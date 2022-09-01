Noles News: FSU vs. LSU sold out, defensive stars standout in first game

Recruiting

Football

Florida State’s matchup against LSU this weekend is officially sold out, according to Allstate Sugar Bowl PR.

See you at the Dome! https://t.co/wcijyTE813 — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) August 31, 2022

Bleacher Report has predicted Florida State to defeat the Tigers 24-17.

CFB Picks for Week 1 ✍️



Florida St 24, LSU 17



(via B/R’s @Morgan_Moriarty) pic.twitter.com/i6vWor3L1h — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) August 31, 2022

UCF transfer linebacker Tatum Bethune was all over the field in the Week 0 win against Duquesne. Bethune may be the missing piece that LB has been looking for.

.@FSUFootball LB Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) didn’t make @seniorbowl watchlist but he stood out Week 0. This kind of closing speed and run&hit style will get UCF transfer on NFL radars. FSU’s defense played w/ different urgency last week than on 2021 .#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/Gz7vu6YkCx — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 31, 2022

Former Florida State defensive back Bryant McFadden gives praise

McFadden spoke with Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles on FSU’s weekend game versus LSU:

Nole Family: Tap into one of this week's @Champ_Collectiv guests @flexxkp5.



We chat about:

-Picking FSU

-A sophomore leap

-The almost shutout vs Duquesne

-Expectations for LSU



Watch the full episode here #GoNoles https://t.co/ubwBvxN1H4 — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) August 31, 2022

FSU offensive lineman continues to represent the Noles with high-class:

Former Florida State and UCF quarterback will join the Knights broadcast team this season as an analyst.

Thrilled to announce the addition of McKenzie Milton(@McKenzieMil10) to our radio broadcast team. KZ will be part of the pregame show before each game and serve as an on-field analyst for select games. Welcome McKenzie and so excited to have you be part of the crew. pic.twitter.com/nQduktBAjc — UCF Marc Daniels (@ucf_marcdaniels) September 1, 2022

All Sports

Former Florida State star Emily Madril has officially signed with BK Hacken in Sweden, after winning a title with the Seminoles last season.

Congrats to Emily on signing with BK Häcken in Sweden! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uXxf4yX2dh — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 31, 2022

The Noles are currently 1-0-2 on the season. A program that’s fresh off a national championship underwent major changes in the offseason and they’re looking to get back into rhythm as the team reps increase.

: Episode 2



Getting better each week#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/4D1XDu1FnO — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 31, 2022

The Seminoles volleyball team played their first game at Tully Gym last night. They’re fresh off a tournament trip to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Noles advance to 3-1 on the season after a backyard brawl against FAMU.

FSU’s beach volleyball team is officially back on campus, as they prepare for another successful season.