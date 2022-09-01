FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Noles vs. LSU

Florida State is just days away from putting the latest entry in a historic series between it and the LSU Tigers, with the two college football powers meeting on the field this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in New Orleans.

It’ll be the third straight year that FSU head coach Mike Norvell and new Tigers top man Brian Kelly have met and the second that they’ll face off in a season opener.

Currently, according to DraftKings, the Seminoles are three-point underdogs to LSU.

After practice on Thursday, Norvell met with the media, offering insight into his team’s mindset to the week and other thoughts ahead of the prime-time matchup.

Norvell emphasized again the consistency he wants from his team day in and day out and his intensity showed throughout the day carrying over into his interview. “We talked the other day about the consistency throughout practice. That's something we need to continue to push and see. During the middle of it, a couple of lulls, just part of the process of continuing to push yourself if things get challenging.”

When asked about how this weekend will showcase the team he said he’s happy to show all the hard work they’ve gone through and happy for them to be able to put it on the field.

“Not for the season but for where we are right now. Each week provides an opportunity to see growth and that's what I love, that’s what I love about football, you know? Because each week you get to go out there and be your best. That is the objective, you're either going to accomplish that or you’re not, and if you're not then that is exactly what you are.” Also adding, “To be able to play in a spotlight game, it's great. I want the world to see what I get to coach, the young men I get to coach. These guys work really hard and I just want them to be their best in the moment. That's what we’re pushing for, that's what we’re striving for.”

This Sunday should give the fanbase a glimpse of the team’s identity and the work they’ve put in but won’t define the entire season for the Florida State Seminoles.

Mike Norvell’s full interview can be seen below:

