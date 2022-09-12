Florida State Seminoles football kicks off ACC play this Friday, taking on the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

It’s a major litmus test for the true progress of the Seminoles, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2016. FSU has gone 4-2 vs. Louisville in that time period, with head coach Mike Norvell currently holding an 0-2 record vs. the Cardinals.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart. Overall things look the same. With exception to a slight shake up on the offensive line with Bless Harris having gone down with a season-ending injury.

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Treshaun Ward

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson

Tight end: Camren McDonald

Tight end: Markeston Douglas

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Dillan Gibbons

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jazston Turentine

Defense

Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett

Nose tackle: Robert Cooper

FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethue

Nickel: Kevin Knowles II

Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper

BUCK: Akeem Dent

Safety: Jammie Robinson

Special teams

Kick returner: Duece Spann OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman

Punt returner: Mycah Pittman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromano

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromano