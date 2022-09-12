Florida State Seminoles football kicks off ACC play this Friday, taking on the Louisville Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
It’s a major litmus test for the true progress of the Seminoles, who are 2-0 for the first time since 2016. FSU has gone 4-2 vs. Louisville in that time period, with head coach Mike Norvell currently holding an 0-2 record vs. the Cardinals.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State released its projected depth chart. Overall things look the same. With exception to a slight shake up on the offensive line with Bless Harris having gone down with a season-ending injury.
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Treshaun Ward
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Mycah Pittman, Ontaria Wilson, Malik McClain OR Johnny Wilson
Tight end: Camren McDonald
Tight end: Markeston Douglas
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Dillan Gibbons
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jazston Turentine
Defense
Defensive end: Derrick McClendon II OR Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Fabien Lovett
Nose tackle: Robert Cooper
FOX: Dennis Briggs Jr.
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach OR DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethue
Nickel: Kevin Knowles II
Cornerback: Renardo Green, Omarion Cooper
BUCK: Akeem Dent
Safety: Jammie Robinson
Special teams
Kick returner: Duece Spann OR Sam McCall, Mycah Pittman
Punt returner: Mycah Pittman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromano
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromano
