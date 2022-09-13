Florida State vs. Louisville: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this week and travel up to Louisville, KY to kick off ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Noles are coming off a bye week and look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after their nail-biting victory in New Orleans against the LSU Tigers.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite over Louisville, with an over/under currently set at 54.5.

Florida State holds the all-time series lead with the Cardinals 16-6 while winning six of the nine games played on the road.

Game notes from Seminoles.com:

Florida State opens its 2022 ACC schedule by traveling to Louisville for a Friday night showcase on ESPN. Since joining the ACC for the 1992 season, the Seminoles are 18-12 (.600) in their first ACC game of the season.

The Seminoles’ average of 0.50 sacks allowed per game is the lowest in the ACC and 12th-best nationally. Florida State also leads the ACC and ranks 5th in the country with an average of 269.0 rushing yards per game. The team ranks 3rd in the ACC by converting 59.3 percent of its 3rd-down conversions, 9th-best nationally, and with its average of 515.0 yards of total offense per game which is 17th in the nation.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 19th in the country with an average of 256.0 yards of total offense allowed per game. The Seminoles also rank 2nd in the conference, and 16th nationally, in passing defense having only allowed an average of 140.0 passing yards per game, and their .286 third-down defense is the 3rd-lowest conversion rate allowed in the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals

Date

Friday, September 16th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

