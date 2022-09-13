FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Seminoles’ ACC opener, Winston Wright progress

The Florida State Seminoles (2-0)are just days away from hitting the road up to Kentucky to kick off ACC play and face the Louisville Cardinals (1 - 1) Friday at 7:30 p.m. FSU is 6-3 on the road against the Cardinals while the last two times the teams faced UL came out on top.

Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after today’s practice and detailed his expectations for this Friday and how the team practiced today.

“I thought it was a good workday today, third down day, introductions to red zone situations. Each game week there are specific things you're going to see that you gotta prepare for. Ultimately it's an important day to stay focused on what we do well and then also make sure that we can adapt and adjust to the situations that could show up in regards to our opponent.”

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. suffered a devastating injury earlier in the year and has been working and rehabilitating since it happened and Norvell touched on his status moving forward.

“He’s working through the process he's going through rehabilitation he’s getting more and more on the field getting him into some routes, getting him into the return game. It’s going to be a process just as he goes there's going to be really good days and there are going to be some days we gotta modify and adjust. I love the young man’s spirit and the work that he’s putting in.”

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham presents a variety of different challenges for the opposing defense and with his unique skill set, it is hard to find the right guy to give the defense the right looks. Defensive back Travis Jay was able to fit part of that mold given his athleticism and prior experience as a quarterback in high school. Mike Norvell said that he is giving them the looks they need.

“One of the things, Travis Jay has really been helping us some in that he’s a former quarterback, it’s been a good way to be able to replicate it. Obviously, you know, are other quarterbacks are still, Gino (English) has been doing a really nice job. There's some special talents that Malik has, it's hard to simulate. Travis has done a good job jumping over there and helping with that.”

When asked about his own starting quarterback’s confidence he said that his confidence comes from learning the lessons and working to improve.

“You just gotta be consistent as coaches you gotta be consistent as players. I’ve said a lot it comes down to his work and the work that he’s put in. Reps don't necessarily build confidence its when you’re able to learn the lesson, work to improve, and then apply the lessons. That's what gives you confidence in what you’re doing.”

Coach Norvell’s full interview can be seen below:

