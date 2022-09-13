Jordan Travis talks confidence, teamwork ahead FSU vs. Louisville this week

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has had an amazing start to this season stemming from the back end of last year. He has a pff.com offensive grade of 91.1 so far and has really stepped into his role as the leader of his team.

The Seminoles are coming off a bye-week 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and teams will be looking to topple that record. Travis spoke about how he and his team handle that pressure.

“I try not to think about that. We don't think about that as a team. We take everything day by day we try not to get caught up in whatever it is. Whether we’re ranked in the ACC, that doesn’t matter at all we just gotta keep working and getting better every day and getting a win every single week.”

Travis, a Louisville transfer and finally solidified as the starting quarterback, said that playing against his old team is on his mind but that it's another game for him and the team.

“Honestly, I mean a little bit. I’m not gonna sit here and say it's not on my mind. It’s definitely on my mind a little bit but it's another game for me and it's another game for this football team we are just gonna go out there and get a win and give everything we have, give one hundred percent, and just keep getting better every single day.”

“I feel like as a team we’ve been getting better every single day we’ve been focusing on that. Just keeping a positive mindset and come here every single day with the goal of getting one percent better. Coach Norvell emphasizes every single day and I think we are doing a great job at it.

When asked about his confidence and where it comes from Travis said it’s the work he puts in and the people around him.

“The coaches, my teammates, they give me a lot of confidence. Everything comes with confidence and confidence comes with work so watching film, staying after, studying the playbook, just like little things like that. Seeing where the blitz is coming from is important because if you don't really know what's going on you’re not going to be comfortable.“

Jordan Travis’ full interview can be seen below:

