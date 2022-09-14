Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles, fresh off a bye week, head into a nationally-televised showdown against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday night. FSU and Louisville have met 22 times previously, with the Seminoles holding a 16-6 lead in the series.

Louisville has won the last two meetings, with Mike Norvell seeking his first victory in his Florida State tenure.

Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles won 9 straight games in the series between 1979 and 2000 by a dominant average score of 39-7, including shutouts in 4 of the 9 games. Louisville exacted its revenge in the infamous 2002 monsoon game, its first victory against the ‘Noles since the inaugural meeting between the two teams in 1952.

Louisville also destroyed Florida State in 2016, 63-20, marking electrifying QB Lamar Jackson’s national emergence and what many consider the low point of Jimbo Fisher’s reign in Tallahassee.

Along with Jackson and the many familiar names to FSU fans throughout the 80s, 90s, and most recent teams, some other notable names are present in the early series history between the Cardinals and Seminoles. Louisville was led by Hall of Fame QB Johnny Unitas in the 1952 and 1953 contests against Burt Reynolds and the ‘Noles. In 1970, FSU coach Bill Peterson defeated a Lee Corso-led Louisville squad 9-7 after two blocked kicks by J.T. Thomas, FSU’s first African-American football player.

All-time game results, per Winsipedia

Date Location FSU LOU

9/25/2021 Tallahassee, FL 23 31

10/24/2020 Louisville, KY 16 48

9/21/2019 Tallahassee, FL 35 24

9/29/2018 Louisville, KY 28 24

10/21/2017 Tallahassee, FL 28 31

9/17/2016 Louisville, KY 20 63

10/17/2015 Tallahassee, FL 41 21

10/30/2014 Louisville, KY 42 31

9/26/2002 Louisville, KY 20 26

9/23/2000 Tallahassee, FL 31 0

11/2/1991 Louisville, KY 40 15

10/17/1987 Tallahassee, FL 32 9

10/25/1986 Louisville, KY 54 18

10/20/1983 Tallahassee, FL 51 7

11/13/1982 Tallahassee, FL 49 14

9/5/1981 Tallahassee, FL 17 0

9/13/1980 Tallahassee, FL 52 0

10/6/1979 Louisville, KY 27 0

9/12/1970 Tallahassee, FL 9 7

10/2/1954 Louisville, KY 47 6

10/3/1953 Tallahassee, FL 59 0

10/4/1952 Tallahassee, FL 14 41