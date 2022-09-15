Noles News: Football prepares for Louisville, Jordan Travis gains national attention

Recruiting
Football
The Seminoles will begin conference play this weekend against the Louisville Cardinals. FSU’s third game of the season will kickoff at 7:30 ET on Friday.
RELATED: FSU favored in ACC opener vs. Louisville
Here’s a look at the Seminoles “icy” helmets that will debut on Friday at Cardinal Stadium:
The Noles will depart to Louisville, Kentucky today as they prepare for ACC play.
RELATED: FSU to debut all-white uniforms vs. Louisville
Star running back Treshaun Ward joins former FSU defensive back Bryant McFadden on the Champions Collective podcast to talk about his football journey:
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has gained a multitude of fans and followers after starting his 2022 campaign with the best accuracy and confidence level in his career.
Two dual-threat quarterbacks will face off in a game where anyone has the ability to put on the burners and take it to the end zone.
The Seminoles have three newcomers in their “Academic All-Stars” week reward:
The garnet and gold blood was shown in Week 1 of the NFL regular season. FSU had various defensive stars that changed their teams outcome last week.
Defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. had one of the toughest highlight plays in the entire league from Week 1, and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley would agree.
Basketball
Florida State freshman Baba Miller has extremely high potential, already viewed as one of the top draft prospects in the ACC.
RELATED: FSU basketball releases finalized 2022-23 schedule
September 14, 2022
FSU’s women’s basketball team schedule has been released:
All Sports
The Seminoles soccer team will take the field this Friday at 4:00 ET. They’ll be playing the Boston College Eagles on the road.
The Noles may have lost their match in Gainesville, but they’re headed back home in search for victory in the win column.
FSU volleyball will host UAB at 2:00 ET on Saturday.
Nike has released the Pegasus 39 in garnet and gold:
FSU softball head coach Lonni Alameda always spreads the garnet and gold love, especially when she passes by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
