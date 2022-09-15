Noles News: Football prepares for Louisville, Jordan Travis gains national attention

Recruiting

Football

The Seminoles will begin conference play this weekend against the Louisville Cardinals. FSU’s third game of the season will kickoff at 7:30 ET on Friday.

The CLIMB continues as we open ACC play



: Friday

⌚️: 7:30pm ET

: Louisville

: Cardinal Stadium

pic.twitter.com/jUQTJ1CuZ8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 14, 2022

Here’s a look at the Seminoles “icy” helmets that will debut on Friday at Cardinal Stadium:

The Noles will depart to Louisville, Kentucky today as they prepare for ACC play.

Getting ready to hit the road to Louisville! Make sure you say hello if you see the truck on the road. pic.twitter.com/6KgP9L8h2f — Seminoles Equipment (@SeminolesEQ) September 14, 2022

Star running back Treshaun Ward joins former FSU defensive back Bryant McFadden on the Champions Collective podcast to talk about his football journey:

NEW EPISODE



Florida State RB Treshaun Ward joins the Champions Collective. He chats with us about:



• Picking FSU

• The RB room

• Which rival he hates more@9mxvi_



Watch: https://t.co/aWzbRnj2tU pic.twitter.com/dlhberkLW0 — Champions Collective (@Champ_Collectiv) September 14, 2022

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has gained a multitude of fans and followers after starting his 2022 campaign with the best accuracy and confidence level in his career.

Jordan Travis has taken his game to another level ♨️ @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/HfMlh8qDhi — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 14, 2022

Two dual-threat quarterbacks will face off in a game where anyone has the ability to put on the burners and take it to the end zone.

Going head to head Friday pic.twitter.com/Dmxb4DRQMf — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 14, 2022

The Seminoles have three newcomers in their “Academic All-Stars” week reward:

The garnet and gold blood was shown in Week 1 of the NFL regular season. FSU had various defensive stars that changed their teams outcome last week.

Defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. had one of the toughest highlight plays in the entire league from Week 1, and Chargers head coach Brandon Staley would agree.

#Chargers Asante Samuel Jr made the greatest cornerback play HC Brandon Staley has ever seen this past week vs LVR.



: @godschild3_ | h/t @chargers pic.twitter.com/wRXnvNlVgh — Dan W. (@DanWSports) September 14, 2022

Basketball

Florida State freshman Baba Miller has extremely high potential, already viewed as one of the top draft prospects in the ACC.

FSU’s women’s basketball team schedule has been released:

All Sports

The Seminoles soccer team will take the field this Friday at 4:00 ET. They’ll be playing the Boston College Eagles on the road.

We are on the road for one game this week at Boston College on Friday at 4 PM! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/jI49opohV1 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 14, 2022

The Noles may have lost their match in Gainesville, but they’re headed back home in search for victory in the win column.

Princess Peach back at it again #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ulTjA5N9GA — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 14, 2022

FSU volleyball will host UAB at 2:00 ET on Saturday.

Good news, we're back at Tully on Saturday #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/HXixkiC1LG — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) September 14, 2022

Nike has released the Pegasus 39 in garnet and gold:

NEW KICKS



Nike Pegasus 39 are !



➡️ https://t.co/zzVQDZoQ4C pic.twitter.com/8kH6g68wsW — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 14, 2022

FSU softball head coach Lonni Alameda always spreads the garnet and gold love, especially when she passes by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.