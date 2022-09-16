Florida State Seminoles football will be down an All-ACC player when it opens conference play vs. the Louisville Cardinals, as defensive tackle Fabien Lovett is expected to miss the game after not being spotted during pregame warmups.

Lovett was shaken up during the Seminoles’ thrilling win over the LSU Tigers in week one.

Through two games this season, Lovett is credited with just 2 tackles, but his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet — from freeing up other defenders to gap filling to everything in between, he’s the anchor of FSU’s line and his absence will be felt.

How severely depends on how the Seminoles’ defensive line depth shakes out — redshirt junior Jarrett Jackson is first up on FSU’s projected depth chart vs. Louisville, but Joshua Farmer and Malcolm Ray are also viable candidates to step up in Lovett’s absence.

Related FSU releases depth chart for Louisville game

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.