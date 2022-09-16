Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Florida State Seminoles (2-0) travel to Louisville to start their 2022 ACC football season against the one loss Louisville Cardinals on Friday night, under the lights, as the nation watches on ESPN.

With a 7:30pm kickoff from Cardinal Stadium in Derby City, Louisville is 1-1 after dropping the season opener at Syracuse 31-7, and beating UCF last week 20-14. It is the Cardinals’ first home game of the year. FSU is 16-6 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 6-3 mark away from Tallahassee.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 2.5-point favorite with an over/under of 56.5 total points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals Game Threads:

HOW TO WATCH:

Florida State vs. Louisville: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

ESPN @ 7:30pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Louisville Cardinals

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Florida State notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State opens its 2022 ACC schedule by traveling to Louisville for a Friday night showcase on ESPN. Since joining the ACC for the 1992 season, the Seminoles are 18-12 (.600) in their first ACC game of the season.

FSU leads the country with an average of 1.50 tackles for loss allowed per game and with a net punting average of 48.67 yards per punt.

The Seminoles’ average of 0.50 sacks allowed per game is the lowest in the ACC and 12th-best nationally. Florida State also leads the ACC and ranks 5th in the country with an average of 269.0 rushing yards per game. The team ranks 3rd in the ACC by converting 59.3 percent of its 3rd-down conversions, 9th-best nationally, and with its average of 515.0 yards of total offense per game that is 17th in the nation.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC and 19th in the country with an average of 256.0 yards of total offense allowed per game. The Seminoles also rank 2nd in the conference, and 16th nationally, in passing defense having only allowed an average of 140.0 passing yards per game, and their .286 third-down defense is the 3rd-lowest conversion rate allowed in the ACC.

The Seminoles are tied for the ACC lead and for 2nd nationally with two blocked kicks, courtesy of one blocked field goal and one blocked PAT. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time in program history vs. Duquesne. Treshaun Ward paced the group with a career-high 127 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, while Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown and Lawrance Toafili posted 101 yards and one score for the second 100-yard game of his career.

FSU was the first ACC school to have three 100-yard rushers in the same game since Clemson reached that mark on Nov. 3, 2018, vs. Louisville.

The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards and passed for 232 yards in the win over Duquesne, only the fifth 400-200 game in program history and the first since Oct. 14, 1995, vs. Wake Forest. In records dating back to 2000 via Sports Reference, it was the eighth time an ACC team rushed for at least 400 yards and passed for at least 200 yards in the same game and the first since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina eclipsed those benchmarks at Miami.

FSU gained 638 yards of total offense with 33 first downs vs. Duquesne, the program’s most in a game since gaining 654 total yards and earning 33 first downs in a 45-14 win at Syracuse on Nov. 19, 2016.

Florida State held Duquesne to 164 yards of total offense, the lowest total by an opponent since Nov. 11, 2016, when the Seminoles held Boston College to 146 total yards. FSU outgained Duquesne by 474 yards, the highest margin in a game for the Seminoles since Sept. 15, 2012, when they outgained Wake Forest 612-126.

Louisville Cardinals notes via Seminoles.com

After opening the season with a pair of road games for the first time since 2003, Louisville opens its 2022 home schedule against Florida State on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN with Roy Philpott, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra calling the action.

Louisville picked up its first win of the season at UCF last Friday with a 20-14 win at FBC Mortgage Stadium — only the third loss in 34 games at home for the Knights.

The defense played one of its best games during the Scott Satterfield era by shutting out the Knights in the second half — the first time in six yeas that the Cardinals trailed at the half and shut out the opposition in the second half. After giving up 241 yards in the first half, Louisville held UCF to 96 second-half yards.

After allowing touchdowns on two of the three second-half drives, the Cardinals held the Knights without a score for 10-straight possessions, including three 3-and-outs. After allowing 163 first-half rushing yards, Louisville limited to 45 yards on the ground in the second half.

Safety Kenderick Duncan totaled a career high with 13 tackles , 10 of which were solo, in the win over UCF. The Knights were limited to just 131 yards through the air on 16-of-34 passing.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham moved into a tie with Michael Bush for third in career rushing touchdowns with 39 when he scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter from 43 yards out to put the Cards up 17-14. He recorded his eighth career 100-yard game with 121 yards on 17 carries.

