FSU vs. Louisville: Pregame notes

Florida State Seminoles football is on the road tonight for a Friday matchup, taking on the Louisville Cardinals inside Cardinal Stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN.

FSU is 2-0 for the first time since 2016 — the same year that Louisville blew out the Seminoles in what amounted to Lamar Jackson’s Heisman moment. The Cardinals have gone 3-2 vs. the Seminoles since, with Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield holding a two-game win streak over Mike Norvell.

Florida State is debuting its new-look all-white uniforms, while the Cardinals will be donning red and black.

Florida State vs. Louisville Odds

Spread

FSU -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

FSU (-140)

Over, under

57.0 (O: -110, U -110)

How to Watch FSU vs. Louisville

Date

Friday, September 16th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation