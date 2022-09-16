FSU vs. Louisville: Halftime thoughts

Even with the extra few days of practice, Florida State still looked like a team playing a road game on a Friday night — frantic, inconsistent and self-defeating.

The Seminoles trail Louisville just 21-14, but the deficit feals that much larger given the execution and momentum shifts in the game — and that’s before adding in potential injuries to two key players on each side of the ball.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett was a pregame scratch, but during the game, defensive end Jared Verse and quarterback Jordan Travis both left the game after suffering apparent injuries.

Verse was spotted on the sideline and injury tent, apparently trying to gauge his ability to return, but Travis was taken to the locker room immediately following the play.

FSU started relatively strong, spurred on by a fantastic start from Travis that saw him go 11 for 11 with two touchdowns (the second of which was an amazing catch from Malik McClain), but a missed field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald started a series of miscues from the Seminoles.

Louisville is riding the hot hand of Malik Cunningham, who has torched FSU’s defense through the air and ground. Cunningham has excelled against Florida State in each of his games against the team and has continued that trend, being the key factor for Louisville leading.

The defense has been back and forth all night, struggling to get Louisville off the field but also standing strong on several key drives, forcing takeaways to keep the Seminoles within striking distance.

Florida State vs. Louisville halftime stats

Total offense

Florida State: 217

Louisville: 290

Passing

Florida State: 151

Louisville: 148

Rushing

Florida State: 66

Louisville: 142

Yards per play

Florida State: 7

Louisville: 6.2

Time of possession

Florida State: 12:34

Louisville: 17:26

How to Watch FSU vs. Louisville

Date

Friday, September 16th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network