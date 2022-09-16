FSU quarterback Jordan Travis leaves Louisville game with apparent injury

Florida State Seminoles football is facing off against the Louisville Cardinals on the road in the team’s ACC opener.

In the second quarter with 4:21 left, quarterback Jordan Travis was attempting to get a pass off while being dragged down when he apparently injured his leg.

Travis’ toss was called an interception but he was ruled off.

The redshirt junior, who began the game a perfect 11 for 11 with two touchdowns, was then taken to the locker room while being carried off by assistants.

Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker is currently in the game in relief.

