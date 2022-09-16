FSU defensive end Jared Verse leaves game vs. Louisville with apparent injury

Florida State Seminoles football is expected to be without key defensive end Jared Verse for the remainder of the team’s game vs. the Louisville Cardinals.
Verse, who transferred into the Seminoles’ program this offseason and has become an essential part of the defense, left the game after going down with an apparent leg injury.
The defensive end has logged three sacks on the season for FSU and had registered two tackles (one solo) vs. the Cardinals before leaving the game.
Florida State trails Louisville 21-14 at halftime.
Florida State vs. Louisville halftime stats
Total offense
Florida State: 217
Louisville: 290
Passing
Florida State: 151
Louisville: 148
Rushing
Florida State: 66
Louisville: 142
Yards per play
Florida State: 7
Louisville: 6.2
Time of possession
Florida State: 12:34
Louisville: 17:26
How to Watch FSU vs. Louisville
Date
Friday, September 16th
Time
7:30 p.m.
Watch
ESPN
