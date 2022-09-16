FSU defensive end Jared Verse leaves game vs. Louisville with apparent injury

Florida State Seminoles football is expected to be without key defensive end Jared Verse for the remainder of the team’s game vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Verse, who transferred into the Seminoles’ program this offseason and has become an essential part of the defense, left the game after going down with an apparent leg injury.

The defensive end has logged three sacks on the season for FSU and had registered two tackles (one solo) vs. the Cardinals before leaving the game.

Florida State trails Louisville 21-14 at halftime.

Florida State vs. Louisville halftime stats

Total offense

Florida State: 217

Louisville: 290

Passing

Florida State: 151

Louisville: 148

Rushing

Florida State: 66

Louisville: 142

Yards per play

Florida State: 7

Louisville: 6.2

Time of possession

Florida State: 12:34

Louisville: 17:26

How to Watch FSU vs. Louisville

Date

Friday, September 16th

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network