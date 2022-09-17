Head coach Mike Norvell talks win against Louisville

Florida State played their first ACC matchup of the season on Friday against the Louisville Cardinals. Head coach Mike Norvell and the Noles knew this would be a tough game, going against a dual-threat with track legs. FSU entered the game without star defensive lineman Fabien Lovett, and the dominos kept falling after Jared Verse and Jordan Travis were sidelined for portions of the first half and the entire second half.

While the Seminoles attacked early and their offense looked to be fluid, they didn’t have an answer for quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals had success on the ground the entire night and the Noles defense was picked apart. It looked like the ball game was getting away from the Noles reach late in the first half, but they jawed away and gained their first conference win of the season with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker leading the way.

After his first win against the Louisville Cardinals, Norvell met with the media to talk about the Seminoles 3-0 start and the resiliency showed on the road.

