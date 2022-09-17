Interviews: Johnny Wilson, Tate Rodemaker and Kevin Knowles speak on first ACC victory of the season

Florida State football was on the road for their first ACC matchup of the season. The Noles traveled to Louisville, Kentucky to face a run heavy Cardinals team. The Cards held a two-game win streak against FSU prior to the matchup, and much of that success had to do with quarterback Malik Cunningham. He was elusive throughout the ball game and Louisville was able to pound the Seminoles in the run, but it wasn’t enough.

The Noles head back with a 3-0 overall record and 1-0 conference record. Their persistency and confidence in each other was main takeaway from this matchup, after they dealt with terrible injuries throughout the game. They may have lost some key pieces in their hunt for the win, but the Seminoles will look to heal up and prepare for a game at home.

Following the win, Johnny Wilson, Kevin Knowles, and Tate Rodemaker joined the media to talk about their keys to victory and what this roster truly means to each other. The full interview will be listed below.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Defensive back Kevin Knowles

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker

