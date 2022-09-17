What went right, what went wrong for the Seminoles offense vs. Louisville

Florida State Seminoles snagged a 35-31 win vs. Louisville and are 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

That was an incredibly strange game - the strangest I have ever covered. Let’s just get into what happened.

What went right

Well with Jordan Travis playing in this game, almost nothing was wrong on offense - he finished the game playing nearly perfect. Even the interception he threw was not on him. The offense was moving the ball well in the air and on the ground.

Jordan’s final stat line:

13/17

157 passing yards

2 TDs

He had a really impressive throw in the back of the endzone to Malik McClain and was able to be an extremely efficient passer. Travis looked on pace to score even more and more points.

But then towards the end of the first half, Travis was trying to make a play and got sacked - never to return to the game.

All night Travis had been evading pressure well but his line could not keep him protected enough in the passing game.

Tate Rodemaker came in the game and played a strong second half - he did just enough to keep them in a very close game that could have gone either way. This was Tate’s big moment and he stepped up.

Final stat line for Tate:

6/10

109 passing yards

2 TDs

The best player for the whole game was Johnny Wilson, he has had an up-and-down off-season but showed off his ridiculous potential tonight.

At 6-foot-7, he has always had that upside as a receiver who has used that size to his advantage but he had multiple great routes and plays that took lots of body control to accomplish.

Rodemaker ➡️ Johnny Wilson for 69 YDS



(via @ACCFootball)pic.twitter.com/qKHpRr7RWc — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 17, 2022

Johnny was the star of the game and it jumped off the screen. Let’s see how he continues on this performance.

The Seminoles ran the ball efficiently tonight and controlled the clock in the second half - but they ran the ball well the entire game. Their lead backs Treshaun Ward and Trey Benson combined for 20 attempts and 196 yards (9.8 yards per carry).

Because the ‘Noles were able to control the ground game so well they only needed Tate to make some big plays here and there and he did. The big passes to Wilson for 69 yards downfield and the TD in the end-zone won the game.

What went wrong

This offensive line is continuing to struggle and get injured - a bad combination. I thought they played well in the run game and held their own. But they struggled in pass protection and will likely continue to.

Losing Robert Scott was tough and the depth that looked so good in the off-season is starting to dwindle. Given how well they have run the ball they can continue to win games that way but need more consistency to take the offensive line to the next level.

Johnny Wilson has played well but what happened to Malik McClain he has all this potential and is struggling with all the Seminoles' new receivers.

Overall the offense played a very efficient and complete football game - Tate still had an awful INT at the end of the first half. Sometimes the positives outweigh the negatives and Tate showed on Friday night that he belongs.