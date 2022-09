Gallery: FSU vs. Louisville

Florida State Seminoles football is 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after outlasting the Louisville Cardinals in a 35-31 thriller.

FSU lost quarterback Jordan Travis to an injury in the second quarter, with Tate Rodemaker entering the game in relief. He started off shaky, but ended up leading FSU on three separate drives to help earn the Seminoles the win. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson was on an a tear, going for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while the running back room of Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili kept the offense varied.

The Seminoles’ defense struggled to contain Cardinals’ quarterback Malik Cunningham early but managed to hold strong throughout the bulk of the contest, forcing several takeaways including Kevin Knowles’ game-sealing interception.

Take a look through a photo gallery from all the action from Florida State vs. Louisville by checking out our photo gallery, courtest of Charles Mays.