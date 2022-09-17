 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Florida State’s comeback win over Louisville

Talking about the Noles.

By Josh Pick
/ new
Charles Mays

On a night when Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football team had every reason to give in, the Noles continued to battle, finding a way to outlast Scott Satterfield’s Louisville Cardinals 35-31 in a nationally televised Friday night affair on ESPN.

Win or lose, people love to talk about Florida State, but college football is better when FSU’s winning, and the media was talking about the Noles, along with former and current players.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson:

New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin:

Seattle Seahawks Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacking legend Derrick Brooks:

ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel:

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins:

Defensive ends coach John Papuchis:

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans:

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson:

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis:

FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman in awe of fellow wideout Johnny Wilson:

FSU running back Treshaun Ward:

FSU defensive end Jared Verse:

UCF Knights linebacker transfer Tatum Bethune:

Freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella:

Defensive back Shyheim Brown:

Women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff:

National media:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...