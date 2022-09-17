Social media reactions to Florida State’s comeback win over Louisville

On a night when Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football team had every reason to give in, the Noles continued to battle, finding a way to outlast Scott Satterfield’s Louisville Cardinals 35-31 in a nationally televised Friday night affair on ESPN.
Win or lose, people love to talk about Florida State, but college football is better when FSU’s winning, and the media was talking about the Noles, along with former and current players.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey:
YEAH NOLES!!!!! 3-0 @FSUFootball— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 17, 2022
New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson:
3️⃣-0️⃣ #GoNoles— Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) September 17, 2022
New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin:
3-0.. LET’S GO— Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) September 17, 2022
Seattle Seahawks Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones:
Great win tonight. #goNoles pic.twitter.com/DNVe49K8sw— WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) September 17, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacking legend Derrick Brooks:
Congrats @FSUFootball on this win! I love to see defense close out games!— Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) September 17, 2022
ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel:
Great reminder: having a legit starter is key, but even more importantly, having a solid backup that can help you win a ball game.. on the road at that, is MAJOR key. That’s called being a Team. Big win for the Noles and great game @FSUFootball— EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) September 17, 2022
This mindset and passion from @Coach_Norvell helps explain why #FSU’s now 3-0 for the first time since 2015: pic.twitter.com/1bqZ7jwIZ3— Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 17, 2022
Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins:
Toughness is a Learned Behavior#KeepClimbing— Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) September 17, 2022
Defensive ends coach John Papuchis:
One of the guttiest wins I have ever seen. So proud of this group. Go Noles #KeepCLIMBing— John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) September 17, 2022
Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans:
Brick by Brick!!!! Go Noles!!!! #FSU #Climb pic.twitter.com/DqN6fQMV2O— Ron Dugans (@r81dugans) September 17, 2022
Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson:
Last game it was @Glizzy2_0, this game it was @flexxkp5 ! #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/2kugxHwCG5— Marcus Woodson (@Coach_MWoodson) September 17, 2022
FSU quarterback Jordan Travis:
3-0…:) see y’all next week. #gonoles— Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) September 17, 2022
FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman in awe of fellow wideout Johnny Wilson:
FSU running back Treshaun Ward:
All we got… All we need! #GoNoles— Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) September 17, 2022
FSU defensive end Jared Verse:
Anotha one!!! https://t.co/Eq4EzOChYZ— Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) September 17, 2022
UCF Knights linebacker transfer Tatum Bethune:
Wasn’t perfect… But Great team win ♂️ #3-0— Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) September 17, 2022
Freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella:
Wasn’t perfect but great team win!! #3-0 #NoleFamily— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) September 17, 2022
Defensive back Shyheim Brown:
HIM!!!!!!! @flexxkp5 pic.twitter.com/s2x57F9c78— Shyheim Brown (@Glizzy2_0) September 17, 2022
Women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff:
Heyyyyy!! How bout them Noles?!?!?! So proud of @FSUFootball !! 3 and 0, let’s goooooo!!!!— Brooke Wyckoff (@CoachBrookeFSU) September 17, 2022
National media:
So impressed by FSU. After all those injuries, and the missed FG, to still pull off the road win is something.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 17, 2022
Mike Norvell’s hit rate in the transfer portal is something, too. Jermaine Johnson last year, now Johnny Wilson, who just dominated tonight.
Florida State is 3-0 - You know the sign of a good coach? Players who play their butts off for you. We are seeing that with the 2022 Noles. Been a long 3 years for Mike Norvell but he always believed - even when nobody else was willing to listen.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 17, 2022
