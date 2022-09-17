Social media reactions to Florida State’s comeback win over Louisville

On a night when Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football team had every reason to give in, the Noles continued to battle, finding a way to outlast Scott Satterfield’s Louisville Cardinals 35-31 in a nationally televised Friday night affair on ESPN.

Win or lose, people love to talk about Florida State, but college football is better when FSU’s winning, and the media was talking about the Noles, along with former and current players.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey:

New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson:

New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin:

3-0.. LET’S GO — Jashaun Corbin (@Jashaun06) September 17, 2022

Seattle Seahawks Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacking legend Derrick Brooks:

Congrats @FSUFootball on this win! I love to see defense close out games! — Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) September 17, 2022

ACC Network analyst EJ Manuel:

Great reminder: having a legit starter is key, but even more importantly, having a solid backup that can help you win a ball game.. on the road at that, is MAJOR key. That’s called being a Team. Big win for the Noles and great game @FSUFootball — EJ Manuel (@EJManuel3) September 17, 2022

This mindset and passion from @Coach_Norvell helps explain why #FSU’s now 3-0 for the first time since 2015: pic.twitter.com/1bqZ7jwIZ3 — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 17, 2022

Offensive coordinator Alex Atkins:

Toughness is a Learned Behavior#KeepClimbing — Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) September 17, 2022

Defensive ends coach John Papuchis:

One of the guttiest wins I have ever seen. So proud of this group. Go Noles #KeepCLIMBing — John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) September 17, 2022

Wide receivers coach Ron Dugans:

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson:

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis:

FSU wide receiver Mycah Pittman in awe of fellow wideout Johnny Wilson:

FSU running back Treshaun Ward:

All we got… All we need! #GoNoles — Treshaun Ward (@9mxvi_) September 17, 2022

FSU defensive end Jared Verse:

UCF Knights linebacker transfer Tatum Bethune:

Wasn’t perfect… But Great team win ‍♂️ #3-0 — Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) September 17, 2022

Freshman offensive lineman Julian Armella:

Wasn’t perfect but great team win!! #3-0 #NoleFamily — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) September 17, 2022

Defensive back Shyheim Brown:

Women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff:

Heyyyyy!! How bout them Noles?!?!?! So proud of @FSUFootball !! 3 and 0, let’s goooooo!!!! — Brooke Wyckoff (@CoachBrookeFSU) September 17, 2022

National media:

So impressed by FSU. After all those injuries, and the missed FG, to still pull off the road win is something.



Mike Norvell’s hit rate in the transfer portal is something, too. Jermaine Johnson last year, now Johnny Wilson, who just dominated tonight. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 17, 2022