FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals.
While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and covering) vs. Louisville, Florida State is now a double-digit favorite as it takes on the Boston College Eagles in a primetime home matchup.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are currently 16-point favorites over the Eagle.
It’s the first time that Florida State has been a double-digit ACC favorite since the Seminoles’ 2020 season opener vs. Georgia Tech (13, according to Sports Betting Stats) and the largest its been favored over an ACC opponent since Syracuse in 2016 (23, according to Sports Betting Stats).
Boston College, in its third year under Jeff Hafley, is 1-2 after suffering losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech. The Eagles' lone win is over Maine, a 38-17 victory.
From our SB Nation sister site, BC Interruption:
The game started slow, with both teams needing to punt multiple times and struggling to move up field. But Maine capitalized on a shanked BC punt to score the first points to take a 3-0 lead, and BC quickly followed it up with a deep 51-yard bomb to Zay Flowers to make it 7-3. Another pair of TDs by either side quickly turned the first quarter into a shootout, and the Eagles started to take over from there as they scored again to start the 2nd quarter to make it 21-10. BC would never lead by less than 2 scores again.
Despite the solid margin of victory, though, the Eagles struggled to put together any sort of running game and had to resort to deep passes caught by star WR Zay Flowers, WR Jaden Williams, TE George Takacs, and others. Their lead was in question at times, leading by only 14 points for most of the game, and came nowhere near the FCS drubbings of Colgate (51-0) or Richmond (45-13) of recent years. A lack of running game contributed to their inability to run out the clock effectively.
Boston College hasn’t shown much evidence that they’re capable of staying competitive with one of the ACC’s rising teams. With even more injuries to an already depleted offensive line, Phil Jurkovec will be running for his life and the BC running backs won’t fare much better. It may be a very long road before Boston College finds itself in another winnable game.
