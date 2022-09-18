FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in seven years, beginning the year 3-0 after notching wins vs. the Duquesne Dukes, LSU Tigers and Louisville Cardinals.

While FSU still sits unranked, Vegas is starting to show a bit of faith in the Seminoles. After being favored (and covering) vs. Louisville, Florida State is now a double-digit favorite as it takes on the Boston College Eagles in a primetime home matchup.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are currently 16-point favorites over the Eagle.

It’s the first time that Florida State has been a double-digit ACC favorite since the Seminoles’ 2020 season opener vs. Georgia Tech (13, according to Sports Betting Stats) and the largest its been favored over an ACC opponent since Syracuse in 2016 (23, according to Sports Betting Stats).

Boston College, in its third year under Jeff Hafley, is 1-2 after suffering losses to Rutgers and Virginia Tech. The Eagles' lone win is over Maine, a 38-17 victory.

