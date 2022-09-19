FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates

Florida State Seminoles football is turning attention towards Boston College, ready to take on the Eagles in a primetime matchup inside Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday.

Ahead of the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start, giving insight into FSU’s mindset from and after its gritty win over Louisville as well as small updates on personnel.

“Coming through this weekend, we were able to get further testing,” he said after the team saw Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, Robert Scott, Malcolm Ray, and others leave the game vs. Louisville with injuries. “I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back.”

His full interview is available below:

Florida State vs. Boston College Game Notes