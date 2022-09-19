FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start

Florida State Seminoles football was tasked with rising to the challenge vs. the Louisville Cardinals in a variety of ways — heading into the week by dealing with a newfound sense of expectation, during the game after struggles and injuries — and met the occasion, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

The Seminoles now have a chance to go 4-0 with a home matchup vs. Boston College on the docket for this Saturday. FSU, according to DraftKings, is currently favored by 16.5 points over the Eagles.

Ahead of the matchup, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke with the media, offering insight into each of their units from the first three games of the season and how they’re prepping for this week’s primetime matchup.

Offensive coordinator, offensive line coach Alex Atkins

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller

Special teams coordinator, defensive ends coach John Papuchis

