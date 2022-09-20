Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.

The ‘Noles are 16-point favorites according to Draftkings.com heading into the week and although Friday’s contest with the Louisville Cardinals ended in a win, the injury bug struck FSU hard with multiple players leaving the game including starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker answered the call leading to a comeback victory and grading out at 76.9 per pff.com with a passer rating of 197.6.

The primetime matchup against the Eagles will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on the ACCN and features a monster running back room for the Seminoles in Treshaun Ward, Lawrence Toafili, and Trey Benson alongside a revamped receiving corps in Johnny Wilson, Malik McClain, Mycah Pittman, and Ontaria Wilson.

Johnny Wilson took over his first conference game on the road in the Garnet and Gold last week with seven catches, 140+ yards, and two touchdowns showing chemistry with both quarterbacks, and was named ACC receiver of the week.

Some game notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015 FSU leads the ACC and is 11th nationally with 242.3 rushing yards per game Wide receiver Johnny Wilson (7 receptions, 149 yards, 2 TD – all career highs) is the ACC Receiver of the Week. Florida State hosts Boston College on Saturday in the Seminoles’ first home game in four weeks. After opening its season at home on August 27th, the team played LSU in New Orleans and, following an open date, at Louisville. The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools. The Seminoles rank 3rd in the ACC in passing yards per completion, 3rd-down conversion percentage and total first downs. The Seminoles are averaging 14.3 yards per completion, 21st in the nation, have converted 53.7 percent of their 3rd downs, which ranks 15th nationally, and their 76 first downs this season rank 33rd in FBS. » Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC in pass defense and fumbles recovered. The Seminoles’ average of 174.3 passing yards allowed per game is 24th in the nation, and their four fumble recoveries are 7th nationally. » The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC 3rd nationally with two blocked kicks, courtesy of one blocked field goal and one blocked PAT. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell. » Florida State has scored on its first drive after halftime in each game this season. The Seminoles scored touchdowns against Duquesne and at Louisville and made a field goal against LSU to open the second half.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles how to watch:

Date

Saturday, September 24

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

In addition to the live broadcast of the game, the ACCN will be in Tallahassee starting on Friday with pre/post-game coverage.

