Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.

Florida State offensive line grades

FSU offensive line grades through Sept. 16 Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Player Duquense Run Blocking Duquense Pass Blocking LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Louisville Run Blocking Louisville Pass Blocking Average Run Score Average Pass Score Julian Armella 52.7 77.6 - - 52.70 77.60 Kanaya Charlton 57.1 69.8 - - 57.10 69.80 Bryson Estes 65.4 55.1 - - 65.40 55.10 D'Mitri Emmanuel 73.5 36.9 61.6 28.4 77.3 70.5 70.80 45.27 Dillan Gibbons 64.3 79.3 55 53.3 61.8 59.7 60.37 64.10 Bless Harris 56.7 47 - - 56.70 47.00 Zane Herring 64.9 76.6 - - 64.90 76.60 Daughtry Richardson 57.9 70.1 - - 57.90 70.10 Thomas Shrader 64.9 0 - - 64.90 0.00 Robert Scott 80.8 62 52.2 73.9 59.8 42.2 64.27 59.37 Maurice Smith - - 60.2 59.5 66.1 79.7 63.15 69.60 David Stickle 65.6 75.1 - - 65.60 75.10 Jazston Turnetine 71.8 86.8 51.9 76.5 53.8 38.4 59.17 67.23 Darius Washington 58.6 73.7 - - 55.4 79.6 57.00 76.65 Lloyd Willis 61.8 67.7 - - 61.80 67.70

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.

PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

FSU’s offensive line was overall slightly better against UL (62.4) vs LSU (56.2) in the run department

The same can be said for pass blocking, UL (61.7) compared to LSU (58.3)

D’mitri Emmanuel had the biggest jump in pass blocking, jumping to 70.5 against the Cardinals

On the flip side, Jazston Turnetine regressed to his South Carolina levels with a 38.4 passing grade

Robert Scott was having a big jump from his LSU performance (73.9 vs 42.2) before the injury

Darius Washington filled in with an solid rating of 79.6

@Ricobert11 can be found on Twitter providing analysis on all things Florida State and weather.

PFF (Pro Football Focus) is a sports analytic company that focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League(NFL) and NCAA Division-1 football in the United States. PFF produces 0–100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting, and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.