Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games

The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances.
Florida State offensive line grades
FSU offensive line grades through Sept. 16
|Player
|Duquense Run Blocking
|Duquense Pass Blocking
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Louisville Run Blocking
|Louisville Pass Blocking
|Average Run Score
|Average Pass Score
|Julian Armella
|52.7
|77.6
|-
|-
|52.70
|77.60
|Kanaya Charlton
|57.1
|69.8
|-
|-
|57.10
|69.80
|Bryson Estes
|65.4
|55.1
|-
|-
|65.40
|55.10
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|73.5
|36.9
|61.6
|28.4
|77.3
|70.5
|70.80
|45.27
|Dillan Gibbons
|64.3
|79.3
|55
|53.3
|61.8
|59.7
|60.37
|64.10
|Bless Harris
|56.7
|47
|-
|-
|56.70
|47.00
|Zane Herring
|64.9
|76.6
|-
|-
|64.90
|76.60
|Daughtry Richardson
|57.9
|70.1
|-
|-
|57.90
|70.10
|Thomas Shrader
|64.9
|0
|-
|-
|64.90
|0.00
|Robert Scott
|80.8
|62
|52.2
|73.9
|59.8
|42.2
|64.27
|59.37
|Maurice Smith
|-
|-
|60.2
|59.5
|66.1
|79.7
|63.15
|69.60
|David Stickle
|65.6
|75.1
|-
|-
|65.60
|75.10
|Jazston Turnetine
|71.8
|86.8
|51.9
|76.5
|53.8
|38.4
|59.17
|67.23
|Darius Washington
|58.6
|73.7
|-
|-
|55.4
|79.6
|57.00
|76.65
|Lloyd Willis
|61.8
|67.7
|-
|-
|61.80
|67.70
Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11
- PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.
- PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable
- FSU’s offensive line was overall slightly better against UL (62.4) vs LSU (56.2) in the run department
- The same can be said for pass blocking, UL (61.7) compared to LSU (58.3)
- D’mitri Emmanuel had the biggest jump in pass blocking, jumping to 70.5 against the Cardinals
- On the flip side, Jazston Turnetine regressed to his South Carolina levels with a 38.4 passing grade
- Robert Scott was having a big jump from his LSU performance (73.9 vs 42.2) before the injury
- Darius Washington filled in with an solid rating of 79.6
@Ricobert11 can be found on Twitter providing analysis on all things Florida State and weather.
PFF (Pro Football Focus) is a sports analytic company that focuses on thorough analysis of the National Football League(NFL) and NCAA Division-1 football in the United States. PFF produces 0–100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting, and grading every player on every play in every game both at the NFL and FBS level.
