FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup

The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the at-home matchup against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Norvell said it was good to be back after a Saturday off to help guys recover and implement the Boston College game plan.

“It was good for the guys to have another day, you know, with Saturday being off and coming back Monday I thought it really helped with guys getting treatments, you know, continuing to take care of their bodies. We had some guys that were limited today but some guys got more work than I thought they would.”

During last week's matchup, quarterback Jordan Travis went down with an undisclosed injury. Back-up quarterback Tate Rodemaker filled in with success and when asked about what went into the preparation he said it was the work.

“I mean he’s continuing to continue to push himself. I mean that’s one of the things that allows guys opportunities to go and play well is when you put it in practice you have the best opportunity for it to show up in games doesn’t always, like I said, maybe after a game but you know the hard work doesn’t guarantee success but it does put you in position and I think that’s what Tate was able to, why he was able to bounce back for maybe some tough, you know, first plays in the game the other day it just, you know, trust your training and, you know, he comes out to work. I mean he really is very cerebral and what he does is gifted, you know, gifted player and the skills that he has, you know, I thought he had a good day today locating the ball well and continues to get better.

When mentioning the game plan for this weekend, Norvell said that if Travis is prepared to play that he would play but didn’t really go into too many details about the injury.

“Jordan is, we are evaluating Jordan on how he’s doing. Jordan as the week progresses if he’s prepared to play, he’s going to play.” adding that with either quarterback the preparation is the same, “It’s about us and so ultimately it is 11 guys out there on the field, you know, Tate has things that his strengths and things that we probably want to showcase but that’s every week. I mean we were prepared if he went in the game, you know, last week what we wanted that to look like and what it would be, and I thought that as he grows through every practice that just continues to expand. There is nothing that Tate can’t do that we do offensively.”

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: