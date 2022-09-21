Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game, and impact on the recruiting class in an instant reaction episode.

For all things recruiting, head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

FSU is getting prepped for a home matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles — after practice yesterday, head coach Mike Norvell, as well as tight end Preston Daniel, wide receiver Malik McClain, and linebacker Kalen DeLoach, took the time to speak on the upcoming game as well as other takeaways from the Seminoles’ first three games.

How has the Seminoles’ offensive line performed through FSU’s 3-0 start? A deeper dive inside the advanced analytics behind the trenches.

The latest power rankings from the ACC PM crew



Who got it right? pic.twitter.com/ea7AbQNG9f — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 20, 2022

When the game gets , the defense gets #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/7fYBm515Eq — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 20, 2022

"It's very rare that you can ask a middle linebacker to cover running backs and tight ends."@BBrockermeyerFW and @CoachReedLive discuss Florida State's Kalen Deloach who many believe will be playing on Sundays pic.twitter.com/qM86WSXj4u — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 20, 2022

BC HC Jeff Hafley on FSU QB Jordan Travis:



"I have a ton of respect for him. ... He's a tough kid, so I wouldn't be surprised if he played this week at all. ... Much improved. I think he's playing as well as any quarterback in the ACC right now." — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) September 20, 2022

Highest-graded Power Five receiving corps:



Ohio State - 82.7

Florida State - 81.7

Minnesota - 80.4 pic.twitter.com/gidSlY8q4S — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2022

The student section for Saturday night’s @FSUFootball game vs. BC has sold out ‼️ #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/Li9KIjJkDB — FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) September 20, 2022

#FSU's win over Louisville Friday night drew 2.8M viewers for #ESPN, which made it the second-most watched Friday game since 2018. — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) September 20, 2022

Let's go



Episode 1️⃣5️⃣ features:

▪️ Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

▪️ Inside the Broadcast Booth with Tom Block and William “Bar None” Floyd.



https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/6t83Ko9OgN — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) September 20, 2022

Wasserman: Sleeping giant? Arizona State needs Kenny Dillingham to wake it from its coma



via @TheAthletic https://t.co/scc1VGltcc — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 20, 2022

Trying to explain to my daughters why they couldn’t go out on the field and play with daddy before the game Sunday might have been the most difficult thing I did all day . #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/xi1gOxlyGk — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) September 20, 2022

Baseball

#FSU has picked up a JUCO commitment from hard-throwing RHP Gavin Adams. Adams is 6'3, 175 lbs. His fastball sat 94-96 MPH this past weekend. Best pitch is a hard slider that he misses bats with. Quality pickup from the JUCO ranks. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) September 20, 2022

Softball

Having a good time in the kitchen! ‍ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/AhQj0QZDHQ — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) September 20, 2022

Soccer

Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording three goals at Boston College.

Onyi cannot be stopped! Her hat trick gives the Noles a 3-0 lead! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3W2NqJRX2Y — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 16, 2022

We are back at the Plex for a pair of games this week!



Thursday at 7 Louisville

Sunday at 1 No. 14 Clemson #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/1CxXWC8yBs — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 20, 2022

All Sports

A tournament that benefits families of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.



Next week’s is a chance of a lifetime.#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ltabqrNZeo — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) September 20, 2022

For the first time in program history, the Florida State volleyball team will play a match on ESPN. The Seminoles’ match with No. 2 Louisville has been upgraded from ESPNU to ESPN, and the match will now begin at 3 p.m.

“We are really excited for this move to ESPN. It is great for volleyball and great for our program,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “Obviously, the match against Louisville was already a big match, but now we will have a lot of eyes on our team, and we are excited for the opportunity.”

Florida State cross country runner Fearghal Curtin was named the ACC Men’s Performer of the Week — the second time this year. Curtin grabbed his second race victory in as many starts this season, leading the Seminoles to a victory over No. 29 Tennessee in the 6-mile run at 29:09.40. FSU secured the dual meet win behind 22 points.

Florida State men’s tennis released its 2022 fall tournament schedule. which features multiple competitions in Tallahassee.