 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: FSU lands blue-chip commitment, volleyball set for ESPN debut

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football added a new name to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, with four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to FSU over the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers.

Our Florida State of Recruiting feat. Three Stars podcast took the time to break down his commitment, game, and impact on the recruiting class in an instant reaction episode.

For all things recruiting, head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Football

FSU is getting prepped for a home matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles — after practice yesterday, head coach Mike Norvell, as well as tight end Preston Daniel, wide receiver Malik McClain, and linebacker Kalen DeLoach, took the time to speak on the upcoming game as well as other takeaways from the Seminoles’ first three games.

How has the Seminoles’ offensive line performed through FSU’s 3-0 start? A deeper dive inside the advanced analytics behind the trenches.

Baseball

Softball

Soccer

Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after recording three goals at Boston College.

All Sports

For the first time in program history, the Florida State volleyball team will play a match on ESPN. The Seminoles’ match with No. 2 Louisville has been upgraded from ESPNU to ESPN, and the match will now begin at 3 p.m.

“We are really excited for this move to ESPN. It is great for volleyball and great for our program,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “Obviously, the match against Louisville was already a big match, but now we will have a lot of eyes on our team, and we are excited for the opportunity.”

Florida State cross country runner Fearghal Curtin was named the ACC Men’s Performer of the Week — the second time this year. Curtin grabbed his second race victory in as many starts this season, leading the Seminoles to a victory over No. 29 Tennessee in the 6-mile run at 29:09.40. FSU secured the dual meet win behind 22 points.

Florida State men’s tennis released its 2022 fall tournament schedule. which features multiple competitions in Tallahassee.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...