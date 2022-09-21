FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of their primetime matchup this weekend at home against the Boston College Eagles. This will be the second time the Noles have had a home game this season with their first being a win against Duquesne in “week 0.” FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.com and leads the series all time 13-3 and comes into the matchup with a three-game winning streak.

The last available media practice for the week was on Wednesday and Norvell said that he thought today’s practice was a good practice and that his players came with spirit and improved as the morning went on.

“I thought today was a good day, you know, I really liked the spirit that guys are bringing at practice, you know, there were still some moments today things like the finer details that we have to clean up. It was our first day of third downs, introducing some red zone, different looks, different thoughts, but ultimately I thought the guys competed, they did respond throughout the course of practice.”

Norvell also mentioned that looking back at Tuesday’s practice that it was the best one of the season as far as a numbers standpoint.

“Looking at the numbers yesterday it was one of the best practices, workload, and just the explosiveness we've had in the season, it was our best practice Tuesday that we’ve had just from overall movements, things like that. I liked yesterday’s practice when I was out here but seeing the numbers was impressive. Our top speeds, guys are flying around and I thought today was much the same.”

Quarterback Jordan Travis went down last weekend with an injury and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker stepped in to win the game. Norvell gave a tiny update on that.

“We were able to get Jordan out there moving around. I thought he threw the ball well and it was just good seeing continued growth, continued push from the guys on our team.”

Travis’ accuracy and passing ability are much improved from last season and it’s shown through the Seminoles' 3-0 start. Norvell attributed his growth as a player to time in the offense and his natural ability to find a rhythm in the offense.

“I mean I think you know he’s always had it in him I think you get comfortable in what you’re asked to do, I think you get comfortable in, you know we’re a rhythm-based passing team and when we got here I’ve really done nothing to Jordan's upper body throwing motion, you know, there’s a couple of tips that we will give here and there but we set him in rhythm with his feet. He’s an exceptional mover and can do a lot of things and when you see him throw in a rhythm and time it’s special.”

Norvell’s full interview can be seen below: