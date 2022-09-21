The Florida State Seminoles are coming off an impressive comeback win against the Louisville Cardinals last weekend on the road and look to face the Boston College Eagles at him this Saturday.

Head coach Mike Norvell said in his interview on Tuesday that he liked the spirit his players were bringing however there still are some things to clean up.

“I thought today was a good day, you know, I really liked the spirit that guys are bringing at practice, you know, there were still some moments today, things like the finer details that we have to clean up.”

Derrick McLendon finished last weekend's matchup with three tackles, a sack, and a TFL and looks to improve those numbers against Boston College. He attributed the team’s overall success by saying that they are the same team every week.

“Just understanding what coach is looking for, understanding the intensity he expects us to come out with every day. We’ve shown it the last two games so coach’s M.O. is just being the same person every day. So if we come out on Monday and we have high intense practice we have to come out Tuesday with a high intense practice as well as Wednesday and so that’s just a part of the process.”

Preparing for Boston College, McLendon says that the team is ready for their run-heavy offense even though per bceagles.com they are only rushing 48 yards on average through the start of the season however the ’Noles seem more focused on themselves than the numbers.

“Just as you guys saw the first game, and the second game we stuffed the run. I mean just being able to redeem ourselves from this previous game to show everybody we can stop the run as well so, I mean playing Boston College my three years being here I know that they’re a heavy run team and so I can’t wait for the challenge. We can’t wait for the challenge.” adding that “I come to work with a lunch pail every day. I come to improve myself every day so as long as I improve, as long as I can do the things I know that I can do, I know that I’m unstoppable.”

McLendon’s full interview can be seen below:

Trey Benson is coming off of a near 100-yard game last weekend averaging seven yards per play. When speaking of the run game last weekend he said he was a little rusty but it was fun to get going in the second half.

“I know I looked a little rusty the first half but we kind of picked up second half as a group and just took over the game.

When Jordan Travis went down late in the game Benson said he felt like the running backs needed to step up.

“We felt like we needed to. We felt like it was going to be our group and Tate did a great job too as we expected.” adding that his patience helped him in the fourth quarter, “I was just staying patient you know trust in god. I knew my time was going to come. It took the reps, I let the game come to me.”

Boston College’s run defense has graded out twice over 90 per pff.com so those matchups should be interesting to watch this weekend.

Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel has emerged after transferring in from Charlotte as a reliable player at his position and he feels he can do better. He also said he thought the could be better as well.

“I think so far as o-line we’ve played okay. I know we know we can, there’s definitely some things we can clean up for sure but, you know, we just gotta keep going every day. Tuesday and Wednesday practice is really important for our group just to make sure that we’re on point coming out straight in but I think we played well as a group. I played okay so far I know there’s a level I can tap into.”

Coming off one of the best games of his career against Louisville, Emmanuel said that each game needs to be his next best.

“I just feel like I feel a little more comfortable as the season has gone on so far. I want to keep improving each week so that's the goal each game to be my new best game I just want to keep getting better that's what I’m focused on.”

Emmanuel’s full interview can be seen below:

*D’mitri Emmanuel’s video is courtesy of 247Sports.com