Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Boston College

Entering the latter half of September, the Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Boston College Eagles at 8 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on the ACC Network. Jeff Hafley’s team holds a record of 1-2, opening with losses to Virginia Tech and Rutgers before beating Maine last week.

The Seminoles and Eagles have met on the gridiron 18 times, with FSU holding a 13-5 series lead over BC. The two schools met three times prior to Boston College’s inaugural ACC season in 2005, including Bobby Bowden’s first road win at FSU in 1976 when the Seminoles upended the previously unbeaten Eagles, 28-9. Despite upheaval within the program, Florida State has won the past three matchups, with each of those victories coming by a touchdown or less.

In 2005, 17th-ranked Boston College had finally entered the Atlantic Coast Conference and were extremely excited to host their first ACC tilt against No. 8 FSU. The excitement didn’t last long, as Seminole linebacker A.J. Nicholson intercepted a pass and ran it in for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Though Boston College led at the half, their starting quarterback would be knocked out of the game, necessitating a young backup named Matthew Ryan to take over. Ryan was unable to do much and FSU finished off the Mathias Kiwanuka-led Eagles, 28-17, behind two Greg Carr touchdown catches.

The 2007 college football season will always be remembered for its craziness (read this article by Spencer Hall if you haven’t, it’s great), and FSU certainly played its part in the madness.

Boston College found itself ranked No. 2 in the nation after the three previous teams that held the No. 2 ranking lost. Surely the Eagles, led by Heisman candidate Matt Ryan, would break the curse of No. 2 against a 5-3 Seminole squad, right?

Wrong.

The game began in a frigid downpour, with wind gusts up to 50 mph as the remnants of Hurricane Noel proceeded up the East Coast. Ryan threw three interceptions, including one to Geno Hayes that was returned for a game-sealing touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, as the Seminoles returned to Tallahassee with some sod and BC’s broken BCS hopes.

The 2018 season isn’t a particularly joyous one for Seminole fans to remember, but it did include an upset against No. 22 Boston College in Tallahassee to snap a three-game losing streak. Cam Akers ran for 110 yards and Deondre Francois and Tamorrion Terry connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass in the last two minutes to give FSU a 22-21 upset over the Eagles.

The following season, the Seminoles limped into their showdown with Boston College. Willie Taggart had just been fired coming off a listless loss to Miami, Odell Haggins was named the interim coach, and the Seminoles found themselves down two scores in the first half.

The ‘Noles would storm back, with D.J. Matthews scoring on a fantastic 60-yard catch and run, followed by a 66-yard touchdown run by Jordan Travis. FSU held off Boston College to keep bowl eligibility alive.