 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noles News: Football continues prime time success, Soccer hosts Louisville

Will the Seminoles keep their streak alive?

By maxescarpio
/ new
Getty Images

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #9

RELATED: Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State

Football

The Seminoles have been putting on a prime time show this season, with their first three games under the lights. With a 3-0 record, all eyes are on the Noles.

FSU linebacker Brendan Gant joined Jeff Culhane after practice on Wednesday to talk about his incredible start to the season, and move to the linebacker position.

RELATED: FSU players: DE Derrick McLendon, RB Trey Benson, OL D’mitri Emmanuel talk Lousiville, preview Boston College

Be sure to vote for Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons for the Allstate Good Works Team Captain. The voting link will be available until November 22nd.

Multiple Florida State alums thrusted their teams into the win column last weekend with game changing plays.

Current Los Angeles Chargers and former FSU kicker Dustin Hopkins recently joined Bryant McFadden to talk about his time with the Noles, and what FSU culture means.

Class of 2023 safety commit Kenton Kirkland actively recruiting one of the Seminoles biggest targets.

Baseball

Former Florida State catcher Buster Posey will join the San Fransisco Giants as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

Soccer

The Seminoles will host the Louisville Cardinals tonight at 7:00 ET. They’re currently listed as the No.7 team in the country.

The Noles goalkeepers will be debuting the N7 blue jerseys tonight.

The first 200 fans that are admitted into the soccer game tonight get a free scarf.

All Sports

Here’s another look at the Seminoles 2022-23 season schedule, and a chance to place it in you background of a phone.

FSU is back at Tully Gym this weekend to kickoff ACC play.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...