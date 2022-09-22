Noles News: Football continues prime time success, Soccer hosts Louisville

Recruiting

Football

The Seminoles have been putting on a prime time show this season, with their first three games under the lights. With a 3-0 record, all eyes are on the Noles.

FSU linebacker Brendan Gant joined Jeff Culhane after practice on Wednesday to talk about his incredible start to the season, and move to the linebacker position.

Be sure to vote for Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons for the Allstate Good Works Team Captain. The voting link will be available until November 22nd.

Voting for the Allstate #GoodWorksTeam Captain has just opened. Everyone is allowed to vote once a day through November 22nd. I’d be honored if you would consider voting and sharing the link below:https://t.co/MJ22NItEdY@FSUFootball @WeAreAFCA @Allstate @BigManBigHeart_ — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) September 19, 2022

Multiple Florida State alums thrusted their teams into the win column last weekend with game changing plays.

Current Los Angeles Chargers and former FSU kicker Dustin Hopkins recently joined Bryant McFadden to talk about his time with the Noles, and what FSU culture means.

Class of 2023 safety commit Kenton Kirkland actively recruiting one of the Seminoles biggest targets.

@tha_boikeem you know what to do my boy ‍♂️!! FSU fans bring him home #GoNoles — Kenton “KJ” Kirkland ll (@kenton_kirkland) September 21, 2022

Baseball

Former Florida State catcher Buster Posey will join the San Fransisco Giants as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

Today, the #SFGiants announced three-time World Series Champion and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey has become a member of the ownership group. This marks the first time that a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/KzmgDRkk3a — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 21, 2022

Soccer

The Seminoles will host the Louisville Cardinals tonight at 7:00 ET. They’re currently listed as the No.7 team in the country.

We have Louisville at home tomorrow at 7 PM! #OneTribe



: Free scarves for the first 200 fans

: Canned food drivehttps://t.co/dX9IO6Jz8C — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 21, 2022

The Noles goalkeepers will be debuting the N7 blue jerseys tonight.

Something new coming in goal tomorrow night #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/dXAGW3WJjE — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 21, 2022

The first 200 fans that are admitted into the soccer game tonight get a free scarf.

Tomorrow is night!



Make sure to arrive early so you are one of the first 200 fans in attendance! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/VaHByRpFSf — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 21, 2022

All Sports

Here’s another look at the Seminoles 2022-23 season schedule, and a chance to place it in you background of a phone.

FSU is back at Tully Gym this weekend to kickoff ACC play.