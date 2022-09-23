Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) will host the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday night, under the lights, in the first game at Doak Campbell Stadium in 4 weeks.

Florida State is the only remaining undefeated FBS team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th time FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state since 1993, the most among all Florida schools.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Boston College 14-5, including a 6-2 record at Doak. FSU has won 12 of the 16 matchups since Boston College joined the ACC in 2005.

Your Tomahawk Nation staff, as they do before every game, have broken down all the Boston College and FSU films available, charted each All-22 formations/snaps, performed A.I. virtual simulations, compiled all of the data, and have come to the conclusion that the Noles should win handily.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 17.5-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points.

NoleThruandThru (season record: 2-1)

In a game they are expected to win handily, I want to see FSU take care of business and leave no doubt of the outcome. Stay as healthy as possible, come out firing, and keep the pedal to the floor. Garnet and gold > maroon and gold.

FSU 34, Boston College 17

—

Matt Minnick (3-0)

Coming off a gritty, come from behind win on the road, and with a brutal three-game gauntlet on the horizon, FSU gets a visit from the usually pesky Boston College Eagles. Usually.

Physically beat up and perhaps a little mentally drained from the early season success, I don’t think FSU has its “A game” in this one. But the good news is, I don’t think their “A game” is needed to beat this years version of Boston College. Yes, the Eagles have an NFL QB and wide receiver, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that combo results in 120 yards and a long TD. But where will the rest of the offense come from? It’s gonna take more than 7, or even 17 points to beat FSU in Doak this season. And speaking of offense, FSU is presenting quite the conundrum for opposing defensive coordinators. Do you bring an extra safety and try to bracket Johnny Wilson, but risk FSU’s loaded RB room gashing you for 7 yards a tote? Or do you load the box and try to defend Wilson, Pokey, Pittman, Camm, and McClain 1 on 1? In a way, I’d actually be okay if FSU didn’t have its peak performance. It’s rare for college kids to play at a high level 2-3 weeks in a row, and we’re gonna need some high-level performances in the tank with Wake Forest, NC State, and the Clemson Tigers on deck. So as long as the guys get healthy and we win, I’ll be happy.

FSU 28, Boston College 13

—

Tommy Mire (season record: 3-0)

There are going to be a few holes in Boston College’s defense and I don’t think that BC can deal with both the rushing and passing attacks from FSU. Questions on either sides of the ball for the Eagles will give the ‘Noles an advantage and Boston College won’t be able to stack the box comfortably while covering middle and downfield threats.

BC has yet to show much offensively but that doesn’t mean it will be a cake walk. Stick to the game plan and come out with a win. I couldn’t imagine FSU giving up enough on defense to lose this game and they should shut them down early.

FSU 35, Boston College 14

—

LastNoleOfKrypton

Each week a different WR has stepped up and had a big game. It’s Mycah Pittman’s turn. 6 catches 96 yards and two TDs for Pittman as FSU rolls to victory over Boston College and secures a 4-0 start.

FSU 34, Boston College 13

—

Evan Johnson (season record: 1-1)

They’ve figured it out, right? In years past you might see a gutsy win or close loss in a game in which they were overmatched only to see an egg a week later but I feel like it’s different now. FSU is struggling with some injury issues but BC is struggling even more. I feel like even if Travis were not to start FSU could just run the ball ball down BC’s throat en route to a win. Having said all that BC has some skill players that could give FSU fits and if they don’t come out ready to play this could end up as a close game. I think they’ll be ready to play though.

FSU 42, Boston College 17

—

Michael Rogner (season record: About to be 4-0)

Like everyone always says, college football is just better when Boston College is bad.

FSU 42, Boston College 17

—

FrankDNole (season record: 3-0)

You can never underestimate the BC Eagles, and being 17 points underdogs is going to fire them up to play hard, until they realize they are mismatched all across the board.

Hopefully, the FSU fans stick around until the end of the game instead of leaving at half-time due to the blow-out.

FSU Seminoles 45, BC Chowder Heads 20

—

Max Escarpio (season record 2-1)

The Noles are set to host one of the most depleted teams in the ACC, especially in the trenches. While Florida State is dealing with injuries of their own, their depth and home-field advantage automatically puts them as the favorite to win this game, even with a backup quarterback. Whether Jordan Travis will be will available for Saturday’s game or not, I expect the Seminoles to haul in another victory.

This is a momentum win to continue their confident mood heading into one of the toughest matchups of the season next week against Wake Forest. But, the Seminoles can’t just write this game off before it starts. Boston College has a talented quarterback that can disrupt their game plan. Despite that, I have Florida State winning by over two touchdowns.

FSU 31, Boston College 14

—

Gwyn Rhodes (season record: 1-0)

If this game proves anything like BC softball’s trip to Tallahassee last season, it could be a bumpy ride for the ‘Noles. With a few injuries and uncertainty regarding the offense, the Eagles could look to capitalize on that. Much like Peyton Schnackenberg for BC in the circle last softball season, Phil Jurkovec could be looking to test the Seminoles defense and take a surprise game from the ‘Noles. However, FSU is proved to be the better team in the matchup, and is highly favored, much like the matchup on the diamond in years past. The offense should still be able to put up big numbers, especially in the run game (I’m thinking like the 22 runs FSU softball scored against BC in 2021).

FSU 24, Boston College 14

—

Jon Marchant (season record: 3-0)

Against LSU I had FSU winning 26-23 and the ’Noles actually won 24-23. Against Louisville I had FSU 33-31 and the ’Noles won 35-31. It must be spooky szn. Boston College’s offensive line is very bad, having been annihilated by injuries. They’re likely the worst team in the conference, and a loss here would be very disappointing, though I do think BC could make this close for a while. If Fabian Lovett and Jared Verse can’t play that would significantly lower the ceiling on FSU’s ability to take advantage of BC’s big weakness. Overall FSU is more talented and I believe in these coaches. My big question — will the players go out and execute or will they show up sloppy? Either way I think FSU completes the 4-0 start after starting 0-4 last season.

FSU 28, Boston College 20

—

Brian Pellerin (season record: 2-1)

Florida State is the better team here fairly easily when healthy. The key part is when healthy. How many of Florida State’s big guns suit up likely won’t be known until game time and I’d imagine they won’t push many of them to go. Even if that scenario, I like FSU to win but not by as many points as the experts think. Zay Flowers and the rest of the Boston College offense isn’t horrible. Not good enough to win, but good enough to at least keep it close-ish.

FSU 26, Boston College 18

—

TimScribble (season record 1-2)

I think FSU wins no matter what but if Rodemaker is the starter, it’s gonna be a slugfest. Florida State needs to pound the ground game and not have to rely on Tate’s cannon. I’ll say FSU wins by two scores.

FSU 24, BC 10

—

Perry Kostidakis (season record 3-0)

An 8 p.m. game at Doak with the tailgate lots opening at noon? It’s gonna be rowdy and with a week to plan for a Boston College team that has struggled to stop the run and is experiencing major offensive line issues, I think Florida State is going to win pretty handily, even if the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it. The Eagles have struggled to get it together this year, and while FSU might be slightly limping into this one after a grind against Louisville, it still has the depth and talent to win even if missing a few pieces. FSU nearly blew out Boston College last year before it let Phil of the Future lead his squad back into it — this time, I think (hope? wish?) they avoid the theatrics to go Dalvin Cook-and-0.

FSU 31, Boston College 20

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

