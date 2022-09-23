FSU vs. Boston College: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under

The Florida State Seminoles are entering this game against Boston College starting 3-0 and 2-1 against the spread. They have been able to succeed expectations

Right now the story surrounding the Seminoles is who will be playing QB on Saturday. Tate Rodemaker played well in relief of the injured Jordan Travis to secure the win vs Louisville.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the season but 0-3 against the spread and have not finished a game within one touchdown of the spread. Safe to say they have fallen short of expectations, while on the other end of the spectrum the ‘Noles have started out strong even with a QB injury.

Florida State vs. Boston College Odds

Spread

FSU -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline

FSU (-800)

Over, under

48.5 (O: -105, U -115)

Other odds

FSU O 33.5 (-105) total points

BC O/U 14.5 (-110) total points

Zay Flowers O/U 78.5 yards receiving (-115)

Phil Jurkovec O/U 217.5 passing yards (-115)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The Seminoles' offense with either starter will be facing a good defense that has gotten pressure against the passer so it will be crucial for FSU to neutralize that through the run and quick passing game.

They should be able to run the ball well with such an aggressive defense and nice depth in the backfield. Their offense will put up points and I expect a good night for the passing attack.

Take the over for the Noles offense, with either QB it should be a straightforward game plan.

The Eagles' offense goes through Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers, who have great chemistry. Jurkovec is a pocket passer — a relief for a Seminoles' defense that has struggled so much against mobile guys — so it should be a good matchup for the defensive line.

Against LSU this team showed they can contain a dominant receiver, so with the defensive line wreaking havoc it should be easier to contain Flowers. I would not touch the Boston College over but taking the under for Jurkovec could be the play for a lower-scoring game.

I do not like the Seminoles to cover the spread of 17.5 — this improved offense should put up points and the defense has a good matchup stylistically, but anything can happen in terms of a big play that could be meaningless to the outcome but push the spread. We saw the Seminoles blowout but not cover against Duquense earlier this season, so I worry that they could win by 10-17 points but still not cover the spread.

I like the over for the game as one big play or mistake for either team could lead to a score and I expect there will at least be one.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles how to watch:

Date

Saturday, September 24

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

In addition to the live broadcast of the game, the ACCN will be in Tallahassee starting on Friday with pre/post-game coverage.

