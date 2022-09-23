FSU sells out first home game since 2015

Florida State Seminoles football has announced that its primetime matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles has sold out.

It’s the first sellout under the new capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium, which became 79,560 after renovations in 2016.

The last time Florida State sold out a home game was 2015 vs. Miami, a 29-24 victory.

2015 was also the last time before this season that Florida State started 3-0, going 6-0 to start the year.

In an era where ticket sales are struggling across sports as the view and experience from the couch rival the real-life thing, it’s an impressive feat. FSU came close in 2018 vs. Virginia Tech, and the Seminoles only sold out two games in 2014 and one in 2013.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles how to watch:

Date

Saturday, September 24

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

In addition to the live broadcast of the game, the ACCN will be in Tallahassee starting on Friday with pre/post-game coverage.

Doak Capacity history

1950-53: 15,000

1954-60: 19,000

1961-63: 25,000

1964-77: 40,500

1978-79: 47,413

1980-81: 51,094

1982-84: 55,246

1985-91: 60,519

1992: 70,123

1993: 72,589

1994: 75,000

1995: 77,500

1996: 80,000

2001-2002: 82,000

2003-2015: 82,300

2016-Present: 79,560