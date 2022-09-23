FSU sells out first home game since 2015

Florida State Seminoles football has announced that its primetime matchup vs. the Boston College Eagles has sold out.
It’s the first sellout under the new capacity at Doak Campbell Stadium, which became 79,560 after renovations in 2016.
The last time Florida State sold out a home game was 2015 vs. Miami, a 29-24 victory.
2015 was also the last time before this season that Florida State started 3-0, going 6-0 to start the year.
In an era where ticket sales are struggling across sports as the view and experience from the couch rival the real-life thing, it’s an impressive feat. FSU came close in 2018 vs. Virginia Tech, and the Seminoles only sold out two games in 2014 and one in 2013.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles how to watch:
Date
Saturday, September 24
Time
8:00 p.m.
Watch
ACCN
Stream
Listen
In addition to the live broadcast of the game, the ACCN will be in Tallahassee starting on Friday with pre/post-game coverage.
Doak Capacity history
1950-53: 15,000
1954-60: 19,000
1961-63: 25,000
1964-77: 40,500
1978-79: 47,413
1980-81: 51,094
1982-84: 55,246
1985-91: 60,519
1992: 70,123
1993: 72,589
1994: 75,000
1995: 77,500
1996: 80,000
2001-2002: 82,000
2003-2015: 82,300
2016-Present: 79,560
