Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles

The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) will host the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday night for the first sold out game at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2015, and the first time the Noles are 3-0 since that same season.

The Seminoles are the only remaining undefeated FBS team in the state of Florida for the 10th time since 1993, which is the most among all Florida schools.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Boston College 14-5, including a 6-2 record at Doak. FSU has won 12 of the 16 matchups since Boston College joined the ACC in 2005.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 17.5-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points.

HOW TO WATCH:

ACCN @ 8:00pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State hosts Boston College on Saturday in the Seminoles’ first home game in four weeks. After opening its season at home on August 27th, the team played LSU in New Orleans and, following an open date, at Louisville.

FSU is 3-0 to start the season and 1-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015.

The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.

FSU leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the nation with an average of 242.3 rushing yards per game.

The Seminoles rank 3rd in the ACC in passing yards per completion, 3rd-down conversion percentage and total first downs. The Seminoles are averaging 14.3 yards per completion, 21st in the nation, have converted 53.7 percent of their 3rd downs, which ranks 15th nationally, and their 76 first downs this season rank 33rd in FBS.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC in pass defense and fumbles recovered. The Seminoles’ average of 174.3 passing yards allowed per game is 24th in the nation, and their four fumble recoveries are 7th nationally.

The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC 3rd nationally with two blocked kicks, courtesy of one blocked field goal and one blocked PAT. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State has scored on its first drive after halftime in each game this season. The Seminoles scored touchdowns against Duquesne and at Louisville and made a field goal against LSU to open the second half.

FSU was led at Louisville by wide receiver Johnny Wilson’s 149 receiving yards and Treshaun Ward’s 126 rushing yards, the 18th time in program history, and first since 2015 vs. Syracuse, with a 125-yard rusher and 125-yard reciever in the same game.

Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time in program history vs. Duquesne. Treshaun Ward paced the group with a career-high 127 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, while Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown and Lawrance Toafili posted 101 yards and one score for the second 100-yard game of his career.

FSU was the first ACC school to have three 100-yard rushers in the same game since Clemson reached that mark on Nov. 3, 2018, vs. Louisville.

The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards and passed for 232 yards in the win over Duquesne, only the fifth 400-200 game in program history and the first since Oct. 14, 1995, vs. Wake Forest. In records dating back to 2000 via Sports Reference, it was the eighth time an ACC team rushed for at least 400 yards and passed for at least 200 yards in the same game and the first since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina eclipsed those benchmarks at Miami.

Boston College notes via Seminoles.com

Boston College visits Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium for its third consecutive night game on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

The Eagles are coming off a 38-17 decision over Maine to move BC’s win streak to 33 consecutive games over FCS or I-AA opponents and 34 games against New England opponents.

The game will air nationally on ACC Network. Mike Monaco (playby-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline reporter) have the call.

Coverage on the Boston College Sports Network begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff on WEEI 93.7 FM and 850 AM. Jon Meterparel (play-by-play) is joined on the call by former BC linebacker Pete Cronan in the booth.

FSU leads the all-time series 14-5 and has won each of the last three meetings. The series began with a 20-7 Eagles’ victory in Chestnut Hill in 1957.

A season ago, BC trailed by as many as 23 and made a second-half comeback, scoring 20 unanswered points, against the Seminoles at home before falling, 26-23.

Phil Jurkovec ran for a score and threw one to Zay Flowers in the first five minutes of the fourth, but FSU forced an interception on a fourth down in FSU territory on BC’s only remaining possession.

BC’s last win over FSU came in 2017, 35-3, and last win in Tallahassee was a 27-17 decision in 2008.

The 2008 win was BC’s last ACC road win in a true night game. The Eagles won at Wake Forest in 2018 on a Thursday, but kickoff was moved up to 5:30 p.m. due to Hurricane Florence.

Eagle strong safety Jaiden Woodbey played three seasons at FSU (2018-20); starting 22 of 24 games played with 105 tackles.

