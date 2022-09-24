First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles, under the lights, on a Saturday night, in a sold out Doak Campbell Stadium, with tailgating starting at noon.

‘nuff said.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 17.5-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Game Threads:

At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD

After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

HOW TO WATCH:

Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

ACCN @ 8:00pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State notes via Seminoles.com

Florida State hosts Boston College on Saturday in the Seminoles’ first home game in four weeks. After opening its season at home on August 27th, the team played LSU in New Orleans and, following an open date, at Louisville.

FSU is 3-0 to start the season and 1-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015.

The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.

FSU leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the nation with an average of 242.3 rushing yards per game.

The Seminoles rank 3rd in the ACC in passing yards per completion, 3rd-down conversion percentage and total first downs. The Seminoles are averaging 14.3 yards per completion, 21st in the nation, have converted 53.7 percent of their 3rd downs, which ranks 15th nationally, and their 76 first downs this season rank 33rd in FBS.

Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC in pass defense and fumbles recovered. The Seminoles’ average of 174.3 passing yards allowed per game is 24th in the nation, and their four fumble recoveries are 7th nationally.

The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC 3rd nationally with two blocked kicks, courtesy of one blocked field goal and one blocked PAT. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State has scored on its first drive after halftime in each game this season. The Seminoles scored touchdowns against Duquesne and at Louisville and made a field goal against LSU to open the second half.

FSU was led at Louisville by wide receiver Johnny Wilson’s 149 receiving yards and Treshaun Ward’s 126 rushing yards, the 18th time in program history, and first since 2015 vs. Syracuse, with a 125-yard rusher and 125-yard reciever in the same game.

Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time in program history vs. Duquesne. Treshaun Ward paced the group with a career-high 127 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, while Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown and Lawrance Toafili posted 101 yards and one score for the second 100-yard game of his career.

FSU was the first ACC school to have three 100-yard rushers in the same game since Clemson reached that mark on Nov. 3, 2018, vs. Louisville.

The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards and passed for 232 yards in the win over Duquesne, only the fifth 400-200 game in program history and the first since Oct. 14, 1995, vs. Wake Forest. In records dating back to 2000 via Sports Reference, it was the eighth time an ACC team rushed for at least 400 yards and passed for at least 200 yards in the same game and the first since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina eclipsed those benchmarks at Miami.

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.