First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles and the Boston College Eagles, under the lights, on a Saturday night, in a sold out Doak Campbell Stadium, with tailgating starting at noon.
‘nuff said.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 17.5-point favorite with an over/under of 48.5 total points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Game Threads:
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
ACCN @ 8:00pm
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles-FSU is averaging 242 yards rushing yards per game which is good for 11th in the nation and 1st in the ACC
- Depth Chart: FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released-Seminoles seeking 4-0 start to the season
- ODDS: FSU vs. Boston College: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under-FSU (3-0) takes on the Eagles (1-2) at home this Saturday
- Photo Gallery: FSU vs. Louisville-Seminoles beat Cardinals 35-31
- Perry for Your Thoughts: FSU proves the Mike Norvell Method works-Seminoles rise to the occasion
- Line of Scrimmage: Line of Scrimmage: Breaking down Boston College with Curtis Flannery of BC Interruption-Florida State favored by 17.5 over Boston College
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Boston College-Garnet and Gold > Maroon and Gold
- College Football Picks Week4: FSU rivals face road tests-Florida & Clemson open conference play with ranked opponents
- Betting: FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College-Vegas showing faith in Florida State Seminoles football
- Uniforms:
- Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games-How PFF graded out FSU’s offensive line against Louisville
- FSU players: DE Derrick McLendon, RB Trey Benson, OL D’mitri Emmanuel talk Lousiville, preview Boston College-“I come to work with a lunch pail every day. I come to improve myself every day so as long as I improve, as long as I can do the things I know that I can do, I know that I’m unstoppable.”
- FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College-“We were able to get Jordan out there moving around. I thought he threw the ball well and it was just good seeing continued growth, continued push from the guys on our team.”
- FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup-“Tate has things that are his strengths and things that we probably want to showcase but that’s every week”
- FSU’s Preston Daniel, Malik McClain, and Kalen DeLoach talk Louisville win, Boston College prep-The team is set to take on the Eagles at home
- FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates-Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start
- FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start-The Seminoles now have a chance to go 4-0 with a home matchup vs. Boston College
- *BRAND SPANKING NEW RECRUITING THREAD- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #10
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-The Seminoles (3-0) take on Boston College (1-2) Saturday night in Tallahassee under the lights.
Florida State notes via Seminoles.com
- Florida State hosts Boston College on Saturday in the Seminoles’ first home game in four weeks. After opening its season at home on August 27th, the team played LSU in New Orleans and, following an open date, at Louisville.
- FSU is 3-0 to start the season and 1-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015.
- The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.
- FSU leads the ACC and ranks 11th in the nation with an average of 242.3 rushing yards per game.
- The Seminoles rank 3rd in the ACC in passing yards per completion, 3rd-down conversion percentage and total first downs. The Seminoles are averaging 14.3 yards per completion, 21st in the nation, have converted 53.7 percent of their 3rd downs, which ranks 15th nationally, and their 76 first downs this season rank 33rd in FBS.
- Florida State’s defense ranks 2nd in the ACC in pass defense and fumbles recovered. The Seminoles’ average of 174.3 passing yards allowed per game is 24th in the nation, and their four fumble recoveries are 7th nationally.
- The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC 3rd nationally with two blocked kicks, courtesy of one blocked field goal and one blocked PAT. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.
- Florida State has scored on its first drive after halftime in each game this season. The Seminoles scored touchdowns against Duquesne and at Louisville and made a field goal against LSU to open the second half.
- FSU was led at Louisville by wide receiver Johnny Wilson’s 149 receiving yards and Treshaun Ward’s 126 rushing yards, the 18th time in program history, and first since 2015 vs. Syracuse, with a 125-yard rusher and 125-yard reciever in the same game.
- Florida State produced three 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time in program history vs. Duquesne. Treshaun Ward paced the group with a career-high 127 yards and a career-best two touchdowns, while Trey Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown and Lawrance Toafili posted 101 yards and one score for the second 100-yard game of his career.
- FSU was the first ACC school to have three 100-yard rushers in the same game since Clemson reached that mark on Nov. 3, 2018, vs. Louisville.
- The Seminoles rushed for 406 yards and passed for 232 yards in the win over Duquesne, only the fifth 400-200 game in program history and the first since Oct. 14, 1995, vs. Wake Forest. In records dating back to 2000 via Sports Reference, it was the eighth time an ACC team rushed for at least 400 yards and passed for at least 200 yards in the same game and the first since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina eclipsed those benchmarks at Miami.
