 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Boston College

FSU’s pass defense ranks 2nd in the ACC with 174.3 passing yards allowed per game and rank 24th in the nation

By FrankDNole
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 49 total points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

HOW TO WATCH:

Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

ACCN @ 8:00pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

———

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...