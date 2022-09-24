Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Boston College

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 49 total points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles Game Threads:

After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD

When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College

HOW TO WATCH:

Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

ACCN @ 8:00pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

