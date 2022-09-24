Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Boston College

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 18-point favorite with an over/under of 49 total points.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles Game Threads:
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles-FSU is averaging 242 yards rushing yards per game which is good for 11th in the nation and 1st in the ACC
- Photo Gallery: FSU vs. Louisville-Seminoles beat Cardinals 35-31
- Perry for Your Thoughts: FSU proves the Mike Norvell Method works-Seminoles rise to the occasion
- Line of Scrimmage: Line of Scrimmage: Breaking down Boston College with Curtis Flannery of BC Interruption-Florida State favored by 17.5 over Boston College
- FSU Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Boston College-Garnet and Gold > Maroon and Gold
- ODDS: FSU vs. Boston College: Odds, betting guide, spread, over/under-FSU (3-0) takes on the Eagles (1-2) at home this Saturday
- College Football Picks Week4: FSU rivals face road tests-Florida & Clemson open conference play with ranked opponents
- Depth Chart: FSU vs. Boston College depth chart released-Seminoles seeking 4-0 start to the season
- Betting: FSU favored by double-digits vs. Boston College-Vegas showing faith in Florida State Seminoles football
- Uniforms:
- Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games-How PFF graded out FSU’s offensive line against Louisville
- FSU players: DE Derrick McLendon, RB Trey Benson, OL D’mitri Emmanuel talk Lousiville, preview Boston College-“I come to work with a lunch pail every day. I come to improve myself every day so as long as I improve, as long as I can do the things I know that I can do, I know that I’m unstoppable.”
- FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College-“We were able to get Jordan out there moving around. I thought he threw the ball well and it was just good seeing continued growth, continued push from the guys on our team.”
- FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup-“Tate has things that are his strengths and things that we probably want to showcase but that’s every week”
- FSU’s Preston Daniel, Malik McClain, and Kalen DeLoach talk Louisville win, Boston College prep-The team is set to take on the Eagles at home
- FSU HC Mike Norvell talks Louisville win, Boston College, player updates-Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to detail how his team has responded after a 3-0 start
- FSU coordinators offer insight into player performances after 3-0 start-The Seminoles now have a chance to go 4-0 with a home matchup vs. Boston College
- *BRAND SPANKING NEW RECRUITING THREAD- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #10
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more-The Seminoles (3-0) take on Boston College (1-2) Saturday night in Tallahassee under the lights.
HOW TO WATCH:
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
ACCN @ 8:00pm
STREAM:
LISTEN:
