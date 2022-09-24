Potentially good news for Florida State Seminoles football dropping Saturday morning.

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thames, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis will start against the Boston College Eagles tonight. It’s been just over a week since Travis left Florida State’s win over the Louisville Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, with backup Tate Rodemaker entering the game in relief and leading the Seminoles to victory by way of a freak performance from receiver Johnny Wilson.

Travis was seen on crutches following the game but managed to participate in practice this week, easing back into action.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 18 point favorites over the Eagles.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles how to watch:

Date

Saturday, September 24

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State vs. Boston College Odds

Spread

FSU -18 (-110)

Moneyline

FSU (-850)

Over, under

49 (O: -105, U -115)