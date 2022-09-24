Florida State Seminoles football will be without a key piece of its defense tonight, with defensive end Jared Verse sitting out against the Boston College Eagles.

FSU is set to kick off against Boston College at 8 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Verse left last Friday’s game in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals with an apparent leg injury. He emerged from the tunnel in the second half in street clothes and remained on the sidelines cheering on his teammates in their thrilling victory over the Cardinals. The redshirt sophomore transfer has three sacks on the year.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 18 point favorites over the Eagles.

Date

Saturday, September 24

Time

8:00 p.m.

Watch

ACCN

Stream

Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State vs. Boston College Odds

Spread

FSU -18 (-110)

Moneyline

FSU (-850)

Over, under

49 (O: -105, U -115)