FSU announces uniform combo vs. Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football is set to take on the Boston College Eagles in a primetime matchup tonight, with an 8 p.m. kickoff scheduled to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Ahead of the matchup, the Seminoles announced its uniform combination for its second home game of the season, opting to rock a garnet-on-garnet look:

Garnet on garnet tonight under the Doak Campbell Stadium lights #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/987CDKAABz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) September 24, 2022

According to DraftKings, Florida State is favored by 18 points over Boston College.

FSU has worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away and traditional home amongst them.

