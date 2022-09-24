FSU vs. Boston College: Halftime notes

Against the Boston College Eagles, Florida State Seminoles football, after two straight games of stress, needed to take advantage of facing off against an overmatched opponent.

Through two quarters, FSU has done just that.

Leading 31-0 at halftime, the Seminoles have dominated from the start of the game with running back Trey Benson taking the opening kickoff to the house — the first Florida State kick return for a touchdown since the 2013 BCS National Championship game.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, who had questions about his health buzzing this week after leaving the Louisville game with an apparent injury, has looked relatively spry so far, showcasing his athleticism on several plays.

He’s hit a variety of players through the air, with Darion Williamson putting together one of his best games in a Florida State Seminoles uniform and Kentron Poitier scoring his first-ever touchdown in Tallahassee.

The defense has taken care of business on all ends, with the Eagles earning just 2.4 yards per play.

Halftime stats

Florida State total yards: 327

Boston College total yards: 64

Florida State passing yards: 249

Boston College passing yards: 42

Florida State rushing yards: 78

Boston College rushing yards: 22

Florida State yards per play: 7.4

Boston College yards per play: 2.4