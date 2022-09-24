Quick hitter: FSU dominates Boston College

Florida State Seminoles football, in the eyes of the nervous, was prime for a trap game.

First sold-out home game since 2015, first 3-0 start since 2015, several players banged up and lofty expectations with an 18-point spread in FSU’s favor. Florida State has performed well through the early weeks of the season but still, after years of missteps, has needed to put in work to earn trust in its ability to execute.

From the second the Seminoles kicked off on Saturday night against Boston College, they proved that the progression seen in 2022 is real.

With running back Trey Benson taking back the opening kickoff for a touchdown (FSU’s first kickoff touchdown return since the 2013 BCS National Championship game) to set the tone for the night, the Seminoles came out and dominated for four quarters of play to earn a 44-14 victory that had the potential to escalate even further.

Quarterback Jordan Travis looked healthy and spry, alleviating plenty of concerns after he left last week’s win vs. Louisville after suffering an injury. He didn’t take off too often but showcased his usual flighty ability when needed, mainly opting to produce through the air. Travis set his career-high for passing yards in a single-game, logging 321 yards and a touchdown — an impressive catch hauled in by receiver Kentron Poitier (his first-ever touchdown reception.)

The defense stood stout throughout the entirety of the matchup, very nearly pulling off a shutout before the Eagles managed to find the end zone twice in garbage time.

With several teams in the back half of the top 25 losing, including Miami and Florida, it’s quite likely that Florida State will find itself ranked when the AP and USA Today Coaches Poll releases on Sunday.